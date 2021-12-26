The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

U.S. democracy

Dana Milbank’s Dec. 20 column “We are too close to civil war,” on the likelihood of civil war in the United States, contained a puzzling passage. According to an index used to measure the quality of a democracy, the United States has become a partial democracy under former President Trump “for the first time since 1800.” You mean to tell me the United States was a full democracy when Franklin D. Roosevelt interred an entire race of people in concentration camps because they all might be Japanese spies? We were considered a full democracy when, until our first Civil War, Black people were literally property? Did someone with even a drop of melanin have any part in designing this index?