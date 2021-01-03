The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Crime hot spots
I wonder what would happen if city attorneys and safety crusaders Angela Carmon and Lori Sykes applied their standards for the Liberty Street Citgo gas station to Hanes Mall (“Business rebuts city’s nuisance claims,” Dec. 28)? As columnist Scott Sexton pointed out in his Dec. 20 column, “Blue Christmas comes to mall,” the mall has been quite the crime hot spot. Shootings, assaults, robberies, sexual assaults, theft and the like prompt several calls to the police every single day. Some incidents, like a naked man and one particularly nasty assault and robbery, wind up going viral on social media for all to see.
Everybody knows the mall isn't the safest place in town. That certainly sounds like a nuisance to me, but I guess it's a lot easier to pick on a small business like the Liberty Street Citgo than a large, moneyed, high-profile one like the mall, even though it seems they are trying to do what they can with limited resources.
Government needs to stop making it hard on small business, but sadly, that is what it always does, and even more so in the last seven months.
Jaime Burcham
Advance
Ashamed
Reporter Jenny Drabble pays tribute to community leaders in your Dec. 30 edition (“Lasting legacies”) and somehow she left out community hero Art Blevins.
She should be ashamed. Enough said.
Harry R. Cooke
Winston-Salem
Leave the party
“The American people know how to spend their money better than the government does!” That’s what Republicans tell us when they’re campaigning and want our votes. But now that we’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic, suddenly they think that we can't be trusted with our own money. We'd waste it, they say.
Senate Republicans have been willing to support President Trump no matter what he did for four years, including giving monumental tax cuts to his rich friends. But they draw the line at returning money to Americans so they can survive.
It should be clearer than ever that Republican legislators are nothing but lying, greedy hypocrites, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the worst of them.
I suggest, as a New Year’s resolution, that Republicans leave the party that has been exploiting their good intentions for generations.
Roger L. Mack
Winston-Salem
Principled conservatism
Come Jan. 20, that cataract of shameless incompetence, mendacity, amorality and would-be fascism will be removed. President-elect Joe Biden will attempt the Herculean task of reuniting America. Sadly, he must fail.
The cardinal tenant of neo-conservatism long has been that you “make your own reality.” How? According to Dr. Joseph Goebbels, a lie told once is still a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes truth.
President Trump’s lies are merely another escalation in the art of the big lie: McCarthyism. Richard Nixon’s silent majority. Sen. Jesse Helms’ homophobia. Ronald Reagan’s anti-government nonsense. Culture warriors’ false outrage and militant ignorance. Trump’s alternative facts and deep state.
Eventually, all forms of lying become a way of life. You pass the point of no return, at which time your ability to apply critical thought atrophies and dies.
With nearly 50% of our people permanently unable to recognize truth, can American democracy survive?
Liberals will always do our part for America. America waits upon the reassertion of conservatism. Conservatism, long dead, has been replaced by garbage, pseudo-conservatism.
We will recognize the tree by its fruit. The principal job of conservatism isn’t to oppose every idea liberals have, but to oppose excesses of liberalism. The principal job of liberalism isn’t to oppose every idea conservatives have, but to oppose excesses of conservatism.
Without both bold, principled conservatism, and bold, principled liberalism, the nation perishes.
Andy Miller
Kernersville
Revealed hypocrisy
I despise outgoing, impeached President Trump, but he sure did reveal the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans by pressing for a stronger COVID relief bill.
These Republicans can find all the money they want for missile programs. They can cut taxes for billionaires and increase the national deficit every day of the week. But they won’t help working people or front-line medical workers.
When will their Republican supporters learn that the people who wrap themselves in the flag, lift Bibles in the air and blather on about “socialism” and "voter fraud" are lying to them? You’d think it would be obvious.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem