The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Most basic right

Contrary to what the writer of the May 10 letter “Shallow understanding” says, most conservative Christians don’t argue that “a fetus should have the same rights as a child.” Instead, we generally argue that a fetus has the most basic right: the right to life.

Also, contrary to what the writer says, neither Genesis 21:22-25 nor Numbers 5:11-31 indicates that “a fetus was not considered by God to have the rights of a human being.” The verses in Genesis pertain to the punishment of someone who causes serious injury that involves a woman who is pregnant, but these verses don’t indicate whether the relevant injury is to the pregnant woman and/or to the fetus. As for the verses in Numbers, they focus on only whether or not a woman who is accused of engaging in extramarital sex will subsequently be able to have children.

Thus, the statement that “Using the Bible to justify (making a case against abortion) only reveals a lack of reading comprehension skills — not to mention a lack of compassion for women who are forced to bear children against their own will” seems to be based upon that writer’s own misunderstanding of both scriptural passages.

It is my belief that, in the vast majority of cases, a woman should regard herself as blessed if she is pregnant and is willing to trust that God will help her to raise the child. Salem Pregnancy Care is an organization that God apparently uses in this regard.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

Women’s rights

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is considered the most conservative appellate court in the United States. But even this conservative tribunal agreed with a district court that a Mississippi law banning all abortions with few exceptions after 15 weeks was unconstitutional. Mississippi appealed the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court (even more conservative than the Fifth Circuit) is poised, according to the leaked draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, not only to allow the Mississippi 15-week abortion law to stand but to completely overrule settled law allowing women a constitutional right to have an abortion.

Alito’s reasoning is troubling. He argues that any right that is not specifically stated in the Constitution (unenumerated rights) must be “deeply rooted” in America’s history and tradition, and a woman’s right to an abortion has no such root. Using this “deep root” logic, what other constitutional rights are in danger by this court? Could interracial marriage and same-sex marriage be on the chopping block? I can easily foresee some Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene-type state legislator introducing legislation to ban same-sex marriage and use it as a test case to the Supreme Court.

All of this shows how important it is to pay attention to the views of candidates and to show up and vote for those who support your views. Do not stay home and then complain. Electing candidates who support women’s rights would result in Supreme Court justices who support women’s rights.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

Support or illumination?

Lately, the Bible has been a popular topic in the press and this reader’s forum. It’s being used as a weapon in the abortion rights debate and many conservatives are advocating for a return to Christian values. It seems a lot of people purport to read the Bible, but fewer spend the time to study the Bible.

The reality is the Bible is filled with contradictions and duplicate stories of the same event. One needs to understand the circumstances of the time, the audience the author was addressing and what lesson was being imparted and why.

I agree with the person who said: Many people use the Bible the way a drunkard uses a lamppost. Always for support and never for illumination.

Art Gibel

Winston-Salem