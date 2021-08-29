The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Priorities
I received an email communication from Sen. Thom Tillis recently in which he simultaneously claimed credit for the benefits of the American Rescue Plan for North Carolinians and slammed its $1.9 trillion cost, calling it President Biden’s American Spending Bill.
It saddens me that Tillis can’t set aside his partisan shenanigans and just focus on getting America going again.
The ARP is intended to address an immediate economic emergency caused by the pandemic crisis and to provide child tax credits and subsidies for health insurance for the future to make our country stronger and better.
The majority of Americans support the ARP, and yet not a single elected Republican voted for it.
When former President Trump passed the 2017 tax bill, Republicans fully supported it, even though its economic benefits were miniscule or short-lived for most Americans.
Trump promised an infrastructure program for four years, which he never delivered.
Despite its great wealth, America is looking increasingly like a Third World country with dilapidated highways, unsafe bridges, decrepit railroads and broken infrastructure.
The ARP also supplies broadband access for rural communities, which is a North Carolina priority.
Margaret Supplee Smith
Winston-Salem
As horse lovers
In 1989, we moved with four horses close to Tanglewood Park. We were delighted to live next to the crown jewel of nature in Forsyth County and as horse lovers, pleased that there was an annual steeplechase.
We were disappointed about the poor attendance and 1998 was the last annual steeplechase; two attempts at revival in 2002 and 2010 failed. In the early 1990s, there were two small poorly attended equestrian events at the fairgrounds. This represents the totality of equestrian events in public venues during the last 32 years.
Against this background there is now an event center planned with three horse barns, an outdoor arena, a practice ring and a 50,000 square foot building for 2,500 spectators costing $5 million in 2016 dollars, much more now. From a fiscal point of view this is an irresponsible waste of taxpayers’ money.
The current plan has two small parking areas in front of the three horse barns for 200 horses. This area needs to be six and a half times larger to accommodate pickup trucks, horse trailers and room to unload horses, pushing the horse barns back against the backyards of homes on Tanglebrook Trail. To accommodate this ill-conceived event center, an ugly eyesore, large areas of old-growth forest will have to be cut down. To inflict this monstrosity upon the crown jewel of nature in Forsyth County would be indeed a crime against nature.
Eberhard Mueller-Heubach
Clemmons
Majority opinion
Our changing climate has impacted our country, bringing severe storms and wildfires, heat-related illness and threats to our food and water supplies. While individual actions to reduce our carbon footprints are important, the evolving crisis requires leadership from government at a national level.
In a 2020 survey, 82% of voters agreed that “the primary goal of U.S. energy policy should be achieving 100% clean energy.”
If you agree with this majority opinion, please use your voice to request that Congress support the clean energy initiatives in the (larger) infrastructure bill. This bill provides tax breaks for sustainable energy, subsidies for electric vehicles and the creation of a Civilian Climate Corp.
Please tell your representatives that you support a clean energy future.
Contact Rep. Kathy Manning, serving North Carolina’s 6th district (202-225-3065), Sen. Richard Burr (202-224-3154) and Sen. Thom Tillis (202-224-6342).
It’s time for our leaders to demonstrate conviction, courage and genuine concern for our future generations through actions, not rhetoric.
Karen Oles
Winston-Salem
Waiting for chips
The thousands of new vehicles sitting in manufacturers’ lots waiting for computer chips to arrive from Taiwan and/or Indonesia (“Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage,” Aug. 11) are testaments to the use of cheap offshore labor rather than having them made in the good old USA.
James Eller
Winston-Salem
Humiliation
How could the Taliban have humiliated America when it has no one who went to Harvard?
Wendell Schollander
Winston-Salem