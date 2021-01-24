The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

He blames outgoing President Trump’s problems on the media and Democrats. But many Republicans also agreed that Trump bore responsibility for the attack on the Capitol. Ten of them voted to impeach Trump. The Journal’s Jan. 15 editorial (“Trump’s second impeachment”) praised those Republicans.

It seems to me like this isn’t really a left vs. right issue; it’s an issue of accountability, which Trump has always avoided.

Also, the writer says that “the media coverage on the Capitol riot has gone over the top.” I don’t know what media sources he’s been consuming, but the more we learn about the insurrection, the more serious it seems to me. Some of these people planned ahead. Some intended to take hostages. Some of them talked about actually stringing up the vice president of the United States and seemed ready to do so. People were killed.

This was an attempted coup, and more attacks are planned — not against Democrats, but against the United States of America. I don’t think the letter writer is taking the attack seriously enough.

But I appreciate that he was open-minded enough to read and write to the Journal.

Helen Batterton