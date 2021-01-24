The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Let’s push it
We need to get back to work, back to school and we need to stop deaths due to COVID.
Do the math: With about 380,000 people living in Forsyth County, in order to vaccinate fully within three months we need to vaccinate over 4,000 per day — that’s every day! At our current rate of 500 or even 1,000 per day it will take a year.
OK, the supply may not be enough, but let’s push it, then have Mayor Allen Joines and the county commissioners advocate loudly enough until we get everyone back to work.
I’m not happy seeing North Carolina trailing in vaccinations in the nation. If there is a true commitment to getting this economy going again, let’s embrace 4,000 vaccinations per day in a county rich in medical personnel.
George Bryan
Winston-Salem
An issue of accountability
I appreciate the letter “Blaming Trump” (Jan. 18) and, given the writer’s distrust of Democrats and the media, I’m sure it took some courage for him to write it. I truly am grateful and wish more conservatives would follow his example.
But I have to respectfully disagree with what he wrote.
He blames outgoing President Trump’s problems on the media and Democrats. But many Republicans also agreed that Trump bore responsibility for the attack on the Capitol. Ten of them voted to impeach Trump. The Journal’s Jan. 15 editorial (“Trump’s second impeachment”) praised those Republicans.
It seems to me like this isn’t really a left vs. right issue; it’s an issue of accountability, which Trump has always avoided.
Also, the writer says that “the media coverage on the Capitol riot has gone over the top.” I don’t know what media sources he’s been consuming, but the more we learn about the insurrection, the more serious it seems to me. Some of these people planned ahead. Some intended to take hostages. Some of them talked about actually stringing up the vice president of the United States and seemed ready to do so. People were killed.
This was an attempted coup, and more attacks are planned — not against Democrats, but against the United States of America. I don’t think the letter writer is taking the attack seriously enough.
But I appreciate that he was open-minded enough to read and write to the Journal.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem
Conclusions
Watching the insurrections attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, I can’t help but reach a few conclusions.
“Blue Lives Matter” was just a slogan to try to undermine the idea that Black Lives Matter.
Chanting “USA! USA!” is just another meaningless slogan.
Former President Trump is the enemy of the American people. I hope the Senate has enough courage to convict him.
April Reaves
Winston-Salem
A few letters
Regarding the chaos that occurred on Jan. 6, what more can be said that hasn’t already been clearly articulated? If I could add anything to the dialogue it would simple be the following three letters:
Dear Mexico,
As I am sure you are already aware, earlier this month our country experienced a mob of ill-informed, highly gullible, gun-toting, self-righteous, white supremacists storming our nation’s Capitol after being incited and directed to do so by their disillusioned dictator.
As a courtesy, we just want to caution you that this band of insurgents may be fleeing to your country to escape prosecution.
Just wondering, have you ever thought about building a wall to keep out the “deplorables”?
Sincerely,
Neighbors to the North
Dear Iran,
Let's talk extradition.
Sincerely,
Citizens for a Third Option
Dear State of Georgia,
A thousand million thank-yous. We owe you ... big time.
The World
Denise Livingston
Winston-Salem
Difficult circumstances
Many thanks to the staff of the Forsyth County Health Department and the North Carolina National Guard for the efficient way the COVID-19 vaccine was administered. In today's world of constant complaints, we need to thank those who are working hard under difficult circumstances.
Reva Groce
Winston-Salem