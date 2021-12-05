The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

They don’t care
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, in a floor speech to the Senate on Nov. 30, said, “Do not lecture us about the sanctity, the importance of life when 100 people every single day are losing their lives to guns, when kids, every day, go to school fearful that they won’t return home because a classmate will turn a gun on them, when it is in our control whether this happens,” he said. “You care about life? Then get these dangerous, military-style weapons off the streets, out of our schools. You care about life? Then make sure criminals don’t get guns by making sure everybody goes through a background check in this country.”
He’s not the first to make that point, nor will he be the last.
Republicans are complete hypocrites when they talk about abortion and everyone knows it. They don’t give a damn about schoolchildren, poor people, sick people, struggling people or even pregnant women — it’s only the lowly fetus that draws their sympathy.
It doesn’t cost them a dime to oppose abortion. Heaven forbid that their precious low taxes be raised a cent to pay for pre-natal care, child care or any other support that might encourage pregnant women to carry their babies to term. They don’t care — they just want to force them to give birth so they can feel self-righteous.
I’ll believe I’m wrong when they show me I’m wrong. I’m not holding my breath.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Presidents
One thing about President Biden, he was never a friend of Jeffrey Epstein.
Does he even know how to play golf?
I like presidents who work hard and have a sense of morality.
Malcolm Ramsey
Winston-Salem
Media analogies
I appreciate what editorial page editor Mick Scott wrote recently about how the media tries to avoid analogies to “the unique horrors of the Holocaust and slavery,” which wind up trivializing those atrocities (“Watch the ripples change their size,” Nov. 17). Unfortunately, Fox News didn’t get the memo.
Last Monday, Fox News host Lara Logan compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, our country’s top immunology expert, to Dr. Josef Mengele, a member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime who conducted cruel and inhuman experiments during the Holocaust.
I second the Auschwitz Museum in describing her comments as “shameful.”
The American Jewish Committee called for Logan to apologize, saying, “There is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures.”
Instead, she doubled down, criticizing the Auschwitz Museum.
As of yet, Fox News has taken no action to discipline her, as CNN has done with Chris Cuomo.
Many Republican legislators and pundits are trying to portray Fauci as some kind of monster, despite his sound medical credentials and stable scientific advice. But his critics are doing everything they can to keep COVID raging. They oppose every safety measure while promoting ineffective witch-doctor cures so that they can blame Biden for not stopping it.
Republicans tout “Judeo-Christian ethics.” They claim to support Jews and support Israel. But they’ll stomp all over Jewish sensibilities — and sensitivity to the Holocaust, as well as the privations the Jewish people suffered under the Nazi regime — for political gain.
Terry Steadman
Winston-Salem
Forgot
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says that President Biden is a communist. I’d pay good money to see her try to define “communism.” This woman knows nothing and spends her days tweeting and picking fights as if she were on the playground in grade school.
Thank goodness we don’t have any legislators like that in North Carolina.
Oh! I forgot Rep. Madison Cawthorn.
Amanda K. Hartley
Winston-Salem
Better candidate
I love to read letters from all your armchair politicians with their finger- pointing and blame. Do they actually think that one part is to blame for the mess this country is in? Democrats and Republicans are in this together.
Thank God for having sense enough to know there are better choices on Election Day. Keep following your precious parties right off the cliff. I will continue to vote for the better candidate.
Paul Harvey
Winston-Salem