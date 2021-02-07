The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Above the law
The phrase “No person is above the rule of law” is quoted often, and most adult citizens of our country are aware of this simple but important axiom. It is often used to differentiate a democracy from an autocracy. I find this concept simple but absolutely necessary to guarantee we are all equal under the law.
It now seems the majority of Republicans in the U.S. Senate thinks there is one exception to the rule of law. Of course, that exception would be former President Donald Trump. He now has the distinction of being the only president to be impeached for the second time during one term. The House of Representatives justifiably impeached him for incitement of insurrection, and the nation viewed the impeachable offense televised on Jan. 6.
Even though there is no doubt about the validity of the impeachment verdict, there is great resistance by the majority of Republicans in the Senate to find him guilty. Some argue he is no longer president and therefore a Senate trial would be unconstitutional. Others say impeachment would create dissent throughout the nation.
Imagine what would happen if any other person in the United States had incited an insurrection that resulted in five deaths, significant destruction and an attempt to reverse the results of a fair election. That person would be immediately arrested and indicted.
If impeachment is in fact unconstitutional, we need to simply arrest private citizen Trump, indict him for incitement of insurrection and then hold a trial.
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
We must plan ahead
At the beginning of the Biden administration, we should, as a nation, determine our priorities for many years ahead, not just the next four. The U.S. must set priorities that both parties can support.
As things stand now, President Biden will spend time and energy trying to undo former President Trump’s policies. If a Republican wins the White House in 2024, the process starts all over. The problems facing the U.S. — and the planet — are too important to have the government playing political Whack-A-Mole every four or eight years. This constant flux also creates significant problems with foreign policy. Even our allies have a difficult time making long-term plans when we keep moving our goal posts.
Making the problem more difficult:
- The populations of Democrats and Republicans are nearly equal.
- Over the past four years, Trump drove Republicans far to the right, making the ideological split between parties as wide as it has ever been. Republican conservatives and moderates in Congress who might “reach across the aisle” virtually disappeared.
- Republicans adopted Trump’s absolutism, making any thought of compromise between parties nearly impossible.
- A significant number of Republicans believe that Trump won the election and believe in conspiracy theories like QAnon. How can anyone negotiate with people who have lost touch with reality?
East and West Germany managed to iron out their differences. Surely, we can too.
At least one current far-right group advocates a second Civil War. We can’t afford another Oklahoma City.
Carl Wilcox
Winston-Salem
His own fault
I’m always leery of this view of former President Trump as a poor beleaguered victim. He’s rich (or so he says); he had the most powerful office on the planet with free travel, free housing and unlimited golf privileges; and he had a compliant Cabinet and Senate that did whatever he said and never missed an opportunity to praise him Soviet-style — not to mention the adoration of millions of cult-like, flag-waving supporters.
Despite all of that, Trump is, personally, a terrible person. He’s a bully. He’s a bigot. He’s a compulsive liar. People who golfed with him said he cheats. Was the rest of the country just supposed to ignore all of that?
The press was against him because he lied all the time. The Democrats were against him because he tore apart our essential infrastructure and undermined our long-standing relations with foreign allies. Other Republicans were against him because he ruined the Republican Party’s reputation with his cruelty.