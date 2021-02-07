The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Above the law

The phrase “No person is above the rule of law” is quoted often, and most adult citizens of our country are aware of this simple but important axiom. It is often used to differentiate a democracy from an autocracy. I find this concept simple but absolutely necessary to guarantee we are all equal under the law.

It now seems the majority of Republicans in the U.S. Senate thinks there is one exception to the rule of law. Of course, that exception would be former President Donald Trump. He now has the distinction of being the only president to be impeached for the second time during one term. The House of Representatives justifiably impeached him for incitement of insurrection, and the nation viewed the impeachable offense televised on Jan. 6.

Even though there is no doubt about the validity of the impeachment verdict, there is great resistance by the majority of Republicans in the Senate to find him guilty. Some argue he is no longer president and therefore a Senate trial would be unconstitutional. Others say impeachment would create dissent throughout the nation.