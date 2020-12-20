The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Trump’s inability to make a case, even in Trump-friendly courts, is evidence that he’s lying. Again. Steinburg and others like him are embarrassing to our state and should be laughed out of office.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem

The magic of Christmas

Born a Winston-Salem native, I feel at ease presenting my vision of Christmas here in our community.

My family was not well-to-do. We were poor. And looking back on things from a realistic point of view, the one thing that meant Christmas to me was being able to look from my bedroom window through the night's sky to the Thruway Tower — a radio tower that was at the time decorated with the most magnificent light display a young child could imagine in his wildest dreams. Its glow fascinated me and filled me with the promise of joy, peace on Earth and goodwill toward men for many a year.

How times have changed. I found a picture copy of the tower from the Central Library. Matted and framed it and mailed it to my sister in California as a gift. She remembered it well (the picture), as her first paying job was working at the Eckerd’s Drug Store. But the tower was the epitome of the season.