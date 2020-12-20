The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

A path to truth
President Trump's Republican sycophants want to act on his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him even though they can’t prove it was.
Their number includes North Carolina’s state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who says that Trump should suspend civil liberties to overthrow the election results.
“Somebody has got to stand up and risk being ridiculed, laughed at and scorned. And right now that’s me,” he said on Wednesday. He’s right; he’s being ridiculed, laughed at and scorned.
But let’s assume for a moment that the Republicans are right. Let’s assume that the election was stolen and we should overthrow its results just because they say so, even though they can’t prove it.
Let’s assume that the next presidential election isn’t hacked, but they claim without evidence that it was. What’s the difference?
If you can’t prove it, it probably didn’t happen.
If that’s the way we decide things — “let’s just pretend we’re right even though we can’t prove it” — how long will it take the Democrats to adopt the tactic?
There’s a reason we ask for proof. There’s a reason we don’t condemn people and throw them in prison over hearsay or fancy made-up stories. Believing baseless claims is not a reliable path to truth.
Trump’s inability to make a case, even in Trump-friendly courts, is evidence that he’s lying. Again. Steinburg and others like him are embarrassing to our state and should be laughed out of office.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
The magic of Christmas
Born a Winston-Salem native, I feel at ease presenting my vision of Christmas here in our community.
My family was not well-to-do. We were poor. And looking back on things from a realistic point of view, the one thing that meant Christmas to me was being able to look from my bedroom window through the night's sky to the Thruway Tower — a radio tower that was at the time decorated with the most magnificent light display a young child could imagine in his wildest dreams. Its glow fascinated me and filled me with the promise of joy, peace on Earth and goodwill toward men for many a year.
How times have changed. I found a picture copy of the tower from the Central Library. Matted and framed it and mailed it to my sister in California as a gift. She remembered it well (the picture), as her first paying job was working at the Eckerd’s Drug Store. But the tower was the epitome of the season.
In my opinion, Thruway needs to reconstruct the tower in this age of retro, and bring the magic back. Yes, it would be categorized as a strip mall by today's standards, but it isn't — at least not to me and I'm sure countless others. It will always be the site of magic. That tower cannot be equaled anywhere in our city or cities. It was one of a kind. Just saying ...
Martin Kirby
Winston-Salem
Not safe enough
Once again the Leapfrog Group report on hospital patient safety (“Patient-safety grades unchanged for Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist,” Dec. 15) — this time amidst a raging pandemic — found that Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center “stayed at ‘C’ for the seventh consecutive report.” (Notably, Forsyth Medical Center received an “A” and Moses Cone a “B.”) According to Leapfrog, compared with an “A” rating, patients at a “C” hospital on average face an 88% “greater risk” of avoidable death.
Moses Cone’s response: “We are not satisfied with our current performance and will not be until we again reach the highest standards.” By comparison, the Wake Forest Baptist response looks more like a perfunctory press release.
Since leadership at the top of Wake Forest Baptist has never publicly accepted any responsibility as far as I can tell, one is left to wonder whether they even care. But for anyone depending on access to network providers, this is not a small matter.
Charles Lewis
Winston-Salem
Violated their oath
I’m writing to bring attention to the fact that three of our local congressional representatives chose to support the Texas effort to overturn the will of the people in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker all signed onto the lawsuit that would have reversed the will of 10 million voters in those swing states. Subsequent recounts in all those states verified the initial outcome.
These three have violated their oaths to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. They should be held accountable. The House of Representatives has two options: The House could expel them; that requires a two-thirds vote of the membership, and we all know that won’t happen. The second option is censure and reprimand. That action requires a simple majority of the membership.
At minimum, voters should not return these three to office.
Bob Alexander
Kernersville
