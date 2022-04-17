The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

More like this

My favorite day to read the Journal is on Friday, when you have Home & Garden columnists Amy Dixon and Ron Morris. I love reading their talented descriptions of nature and gardening.

I especially enjoyed Ron Morris’ April 15 column about the 50th anniversary of the local chapter of the Audubon Society (“Celebrating 50 years of Forsyth Audubon”). We need more news like this, focusing people’s attention to the good aspects of our society, rather than all the turmoil in the world today.

I know. It’s important to know what’s going on, especially when our nation is so divided.

But we also need a reprieve. We need reminders that the natural world is full of wonders. It doesn’t care about our politics.

Except, I guess, for the damage we’re doing to it.

Maybe if more of us appreciated the natural world, we’d stop hurting it.

Julia Fields

Winston-Salem

A conventional threat

Not too long ago you printed a letter concerning the possibility of conservatives calling a constitutional convention to change the U.S. Constitution (“What they’re doing,” March 15). You also printed a response making light of the possibility (“To clarify,” March 17).

So I noticed the April 14 story “SC governor signs bill on convention of states,” about S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster joining “a growing number of states calling for a convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.” He cited “the ever-increasing size and scope of the federal government as the larger threat.”

This is exceedingly frightening to me. If Republicans acquire such a convention, it won’t be to increase freedom or prosperity for the American people. It will be to try to enshrine their partisan wish list into the Constitution.

Or, as the story put it, “opponents of the legislation, including Democrats and some Republicans, have argued a convention would mean existing amendments, from those protecting free speech and gun rights to those that prohibit slavery, could be at risk.”

White conservative Christians, most of whom are Republicans, have, as the Journal’s Mick Scott has written, had a great deal of difficulty accepting that they live in a country in which everyone has equal rights (“From Russia with love,” March 6). I do not trust Republicans to do anything beneficial for anyone except themselves. There should be no constitutional convention until, at least, a truce has been declared in the culture wars that Republicans love so much.

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem

Falling for the game

A Trump-endorsed Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate, Charles Herbster, has been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women. This time, a bipartisan group of state senators is calling on him to end his campaign. But that’s not always the case.

For instance, our state’s Madison Cawthorn was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several women he met at the Christian college he attended briefly, but that hasn’t cost him any support.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated for sex trafficking, but his support is still strong.

Then there’s former President Trump, the “grab ‘em by the p****” guy.

A law is moving in Tennessee that would allow old men to “groom” and marry young women. That’s only wrong when trans kids are involved, don’tcha know.

Many conservatives laugh about male sexual predation. They think sexual aggression is proof of how manly a man is.

But if a woman falls for their game and gets pregnant, she’s on her own. Red states are vying to see who can be the harshest in restricting abortion, even in the case of incest or rape — or a Republican seducer.

My advice to all women who live in one of these Taliban states is to swear off men. If they have any proclivity in this direction, they should only have sex with each other — until Republicans outlaw that, too.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem