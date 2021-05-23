The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

North Carolina represent
I saw President Biden talking about the anti-Asian hate crime bill he signed on May 20 in response to the shocking rise in crimes against Asian Americans. He eloquently condemned racism. He quoted the Constitution.
His predecessor would not have done any of those things. Thank God for Joe Biden.
During the ceremony, he was surrounded by a bipartisan group of people who helped push the bill through. But they didn’t include Rep. Virginia Foxx or Rep. Ted Budd. They voted against the bill.
I would love to have seen them on that stage. They should have been there. It would have been a wonderful statement to the world that North Carolina opposes racism and hate.
Rep. Jim Jordan also voted against it and explained that most of the anti-Asian violence was occurring in “Democrat-controlled cities.” You’d think that would be a reason for him to vote for it, not against it.
Our state senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, voted in favor of it. Maybe they know something that Budd and Foxx don’t. Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was the only senator who didn’t sign the bill.
I’m sure he had a good excuse.
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
Dangerous CRT
In President Biden’s inauguration speech he argued “advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice and equal opportunity is the responsibility of the whole of our government.” At first glance this language seems benign, with the noble intent of inclusivity. Yet, at closer inspection, the president uses two words differently for a distinct reason; a reason rooted in critical race theory (CRT): “equity” and “equal opportunity.”
Equal opportunity is the belief that all Americans should have an equal chance at success. This view takes into account that the government and society will have open doors to all citizens willing to work hard to succeed. CRT posits that it isn’t enough simply to have equal opportunity, but that the results must be equal themselves, hence, equity. This notion flies afoul of the American tradition of freedom to achieve the American Dream — a dream that cannot exist if the outcomes must be predetermined and equal.
Proponents of CRT say it’s merely teaching a historical account of a racist past. However, it’s much more than that. It’s a dangerous theory that seeks to indoctrinate our students to believe our nation is systemically racist and that the only remedy is equity. The better remedy is the truth.
I am a Black man and the current vice chairman of the Forsyth County GOP. It’s my prayer that we live in a country that celebrates freedom and democracy and not mandated “equitable” outcomes for all people.
Harold Eustache
Winston-Salem
Common courtesy
The High Country Press reported last week about Rep. Virginia Foxx being fined $5,000 for failing to comply with a security screening before entering the House chamber on May 13. She ran through a security station, triggering an alarm, threw her bag under a table and refused to stop as two officers called, “Ma’am.” She said she was late for a vote.
She returned to the security station afterward to get her bag and complete the required security check. She reportedly told the officers, “Good thing no one stopped me.” Then she brushed off a reporter who tried to question her.
I’m sure she thinks she was making a point about her importance or something. Let me make a few points.
If I wanted to drop a bomb under Capitol Police, that’s how I’d do it, and considering how callous Republicans are about the Jan. 6 insurrection and how increasingly angry they’ve become, I wouldn’t put that kind of thing beyond them, I really wouldn’t.
That $5,000 comes out of her pay, which comes from our taxes. She just wasted $5,000 of our money to be a big shot.
Her lack of respect for law officers is stunning. I guess law and order is for the little people, not the big, important congresswomen.