The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

It's still useful
I just want to say that I appreciate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board approving the hiring of five more school resource officers. Not only should it make people who are concerned about school shootings feel more secure, but it shows the community that our school system isn’t anti-police, as some are.
School board member Elisabeth Motsinger is probably right that they don’t reduce violence. But I think it’s still useful to have them on campus.
I think these officers serve an important function in schools, not just by providing an increased sense of security, but by showing children that they shouldn’t be afraid of the police. I’m sure these officers will be available to assist and talk to the children whenever they like. They should take advantage of this opportunity.
Not much has been said about how our officers are faring during the COVID crisis. I think they should all get the vaccine. None who haven’t been vaccinated should be allowed to be around school children, that’s for sure. The last thing we need is a headline about how there was a COVID outbreak in a school because of an officer who wasn’t vaccinated.
They do a hard job and are under a lot of pressure and are probably just as susceptible to misinformation as anyone else. But our children shouldn’t suffer because of their ignorance.
So, new officers: Think about the children.
Alexis Renkin
Winston-Salem
The next dog whistle
I was looking at this snippet from your Oct. 23 news story, “GOP chair: Mom ‘shocked’ by books”:
“(Forsyth GOP chair Ken) Raymond wrote that the books promote gender fluidity, lesbianism, lewd behavior and profanity. ‘And we all know the story of Ellen DeGeneres,’ he wrote.”
Yes, “we all know the story of Ellen DeGeneres.” She’s an actress and talk-show host. And?
And she’s spectacular. It’s hilarious that Raymond thinks “we all know” is some kind of indictment. It makes me wonder whether he found a book that actually promoted “gender fluidity, lesbianism, lewd behavior and profanity” or just one that acknowledged that those things exist … like Ellen DeGeneres.
But Raymond does have a point. Children shouldn’t be learning about sex from books in a library. They should be learning about sex from movies, TV and sneaking a peek at their fathers’ Playboy magazine, like their parents did.
Please, spare me the purity mandate from people who probably lost their virginity in the back seat of the car.
So the GOP has now dog-whistled socialism, racism and homosexuality to energize its base for the next election. What does that leave? Islam, I guess. Let’s brace ourselves.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Health care is critical
Right now in Raleigh, Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. General Assembly are negotiating our long-overdue state budget. To date, draft budgets have not included critical issues like education remediation, housing assistance and Medicaid expansion.
In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, health care is critical but unavailable to everyone. Medicaid expansion will ultimately cost less than treating people without health coverage in emergency rooms.
This is not a case of insufficient money in the state budget; there is currently $8.6 billion unspent in our coffers, but our General Assembly wants to implement corporate tax breaks.
As a person struggling to afford health care coverage, and who is unemployed, I have fallen between the cracks of Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, which requires an income equivalent to the state’s poverty level. It’s impossible to contribute to the tax base without the ability to maintain good basic and proactive health care. I am calling on my legislators to move forward with a fair and equitable budget that includes Medicaid expansion. We can do this, and it's the right thing to do.
Ann Zimmerman
Winston-Salem
What they learn
I don’t get this. Somebody please explain it.
We’re not supposed to remove Confederate statues because that would “erase history,” some say. But now we’re also not supposed to teach school children about Rosa Parks or slavery because it might make white kids feel bad.
What exactly were they supposed to learn from those Confederate statues?
I think I know the answer. I think everyone does.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem