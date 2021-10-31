The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

It's still useful

I just want to say that I appreciate the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board approving the hiring of five more school resource officers. Not only should it make people who are concerned about school shootings feel more secure, but it shows the community that our school system isn’t anti-police, as some are.

School board member Elisabeth Motsinger is probably right that they don’t reduce violence. But I think it’s still useful to have them on campus.

I think these officers serve an important function in schools, not just by providing an increased sense of security, but by showing children that they shouldn’t be afraid of the police. I’m sure these officers will be available to assist and talk to the children whenever they like. They should take advantage of this opportunity.

Not much has been said about how our officers are faring during the COVID crisis. I think they should all get the vaccine. None who haven’t been vaccinated should be allowed to be around school children, that’s for sure. The last thing we need is a headline about how there was a COVID outbreak in a school because of an officer who wasn’t vaccinated.