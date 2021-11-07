 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Readers' Forum: Monday letters
0 Comments

The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No fraud

In response to the writer of the Nov. 2 letter “The difference?” who asked for someone to “explain the difference between the continuing claims of Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by voter fraud and Stacey Abrams’ continuing claims that voter suppression prevented her from winning the Georgia governor’s election,” let me try to enlighten him.

In 2018, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who was running against Stacey Abrams, decided to purge 560,000 (the majority of whom were Black) registered voters who were flagged for having skipped several elections.

In addition, he delayed 53,000 pending voter registrations, mostly of people of color, for small typos.

In addition, Georgia required voter IDs, made cuts in early voting days (favored by people of color) and closed polling sites. Kemp should have recused himself from participating in these actions, but no Republican has ever been accused of playing fairly.

In the 2020 presidential election, no, zero voter fraud was proven despite Trump’s multiple court cases, which were repeatedly thrown out of every court that heard them. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election by 81,283,098 (51.3%) to 74,222,958 (46.8%).

Joe Biden won. Get over it!

Jo Ann Mount

Winston-Salem

One principle

About all this concern over Republican-controlled redistricting ("New districts for Forsyth," Nov. 5), one principle is important to remember: To the victor go the spoils!

Roger Hunt

Winston-Salem

So weightless

I had an ancient nun for fifth grade. She had seen America victorious in two world wars, overcome the Depression, and America’s expansion of the 1950s was within recent memory. The Vietnam debacle had yet to unfold and, like most Americans except those who fought it, she had conveniently forgotten Korea. Needless to say, she was very patriotic and bullish on the “can-do” American people.

During a history lesson on World War II and Nazism, in response to a precocious student’s question about how it was possible that the German people, who in grainy film clips didn’t look much different from us, could have fallen for such an obviously demented fraud like Hitler, she took the opportunity to explain that that kind of thing could never happen in America. Americans have too much sense, too much “moral grounding” to fall for something so obviously evil and against Jesus’s teachings, she said.

Sister may have been right back then, the values of “The Greatest Generation” still pervasive; but clearly it hasn’t held true recently, at least not for 70-odd million of us. Thankfully, it has for 80-odd million of us.

Over the years, I’ve put Sister’s optimism in perspective. Still, on the occasion when I’ve pondered what could tumble our democracy, I’ve always imagined it would have to be something of gravitas, something momentous. Never could I have imagined that our great country’s demise could be caused by someone so weightless, so innately hollow and meritoriously trivial.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone

School protocols

Don't get me wrong, I personally love our school system and think that I get a good education. But there is something that really bothers me at public school.

Now, I'm in middle school and kids cannot really care at all. But they need to wear their mask so it covers their mouth and nose! I mean, this is the reason COVID is still spreading and kids are missing school. Teachers and the school system should take this way more seriously. I will be in class and the student next to me will be talking to the teacher with their mask off.

I'm not saying that it is just our county, but I do think something needs to be said. Better to be safe than sorry!

Kate Rose

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Let-ters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journal-now.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Readers' Forum: Art and affordable housing
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Art and affordable housing

In the classifieds recently, there was an ad for artists to apply to the Smart Kinston City Project Foundation for subsidized housing and other support. I have seen the Mitchelltown neighborhood there and it looks wonderful.

The Readers' Forum: Tiresome diatribes
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Tiresome diatribes

Columnist Cal Thomas declared in "Harris and the Hatch Act" (Oct. 23) that Vice President Kamala Harris is in violation of the law because "an employee may not use his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or effecting the result of an election."

The Readers' Forum: Empty shelves
Letters

The Readers' Forum: Empty shelves

The people who told us that former President Trump won the 2020 election are now telling us that shelves in American grocery stores are empty. We've got to help. Where is this happening?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News