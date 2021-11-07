The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Sister may have been right back then, the values of “The Greatest Generation” still pervasive; but clearly it hasn’t held true recently, at least not for 70-odd million of us. Thankfully, it has for 80-odd million of us.

Over the years, I’ve put Sister’s optimism in perspective. Still, on the occasion when I’ve pondered what could tumble our democracy, I’ve always imagined it would have to be something of gravitas, something momentous. Never could I have imagined that our great country’s demise could be caused by someone so weightless, so innately hollow and meritoriously trivial.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone

School protocols

Don't get me wrong, I personally love our school system and think that I get a good education. But there is something that really bothers me at public school.