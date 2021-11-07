The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

No fraud
In response to the writer of the Nov. 2 letter “The difference?” who asked for someone to “explain the difference between the continuing claims of Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by voter fraud and Stacey Abrams’ continuing claims that voter suppression prevented her from winning the Georgia governor’s election,” let me try to enlighten him.
In 2018, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who was running against Stacey Abrams, decided to purge 560,000 (the majority of whom were Black) registered voters who were flagged for having skipped several elections.
In addition, he delayed 53,000 pending voter registrations, mostly of people of color, for small typos.
In addition, Georgia required voter IDs, made cuts in early voting days (favored by people of color) and closed polling sites. Kemp should have recused himself from participating in these actions, but no Republican has ever been accused of playing fairly.
In the 2020 presidential election, no, zero voter fraud was proven despite Trump’s multiple court cases, which were repeatedly thrown out of every court that heard them. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election by 81,283,098 (51.3%) to 74,222,958 (46.8%).
Joe Biden won. Get over it!
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
One principle
About all this concern over Republican-controlled redistricting ("New districts for Forsyth," Nov. 5), one principle is important to remember: To the victor go the spoils!
Roger Hunt
Winston-Salem
So weightless
I had an ancient nun for fifth grade. She had seen America victorious in two world wars, overcome the Depression, and America’s expansion of the 1950s was within recent memory. The Vietnam debacle had yet to unfold and, like most Americans except those who fought it, she had conveniently forgotten Korea. Needless to say, she was very patriotic and bullish on the “can-do” American people.
During a history lesson on World War II and Nazism, in response to a precocious student’s question about how it was possible that the German people, who in grainy film clips didn’t look much different from us, could have fallen for such an obviously demented fraud like Hitler, she took the opportunity to explain that that kind of thing could never happen in America. Americans have too much sense, too much “moral grounding” to fall for something so obviously evil and against Jesus’s teachings, she said.
Sister may have been right back then, the values of “The Greatest Generation” still pervasive; but clearly it hasn’t held true recently, at least not for 70-odd million of us. Thankfully, it has for 80-odd million of us.
Over the years, I’ve put Sister’s optimism in perspective. Still, on the occasion when I’ve pondered what could tumble our democracy, I’ve always imagined it would have to be something of gravitas, something momentous. Never could I have imagined that our great country’s demise could be caused by someone so weightless, so innately hollow and meritoriously trivial.
J. Kevin Bokeno
Boone
School protocols
Don't get me wrong, I personally love our school system and think that I get a good education. But there is something that really bothers me at public school.
Now, I'm in middle school and kids cannot really care at all. But they need to wear their mask so it covers their mouth and nose! I mean, this is the reason COVID is still spreading and kids are missing school. Teachers and the school system should take this way more seriously. I will be in class and the student next to me will be talking to the teacher with their mask off.