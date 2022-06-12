The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

A point

I’ll concede that Republicans have a point. A big part of the problem is mental health.

If you’re so paranoid you feel you need to be packing at all times, even in church, then you have a mental health problem. If you believe nonsense like “the Second Amendment protects the First” and “you have the right to shoot duly elected politicians you declare tyrants,” you have a mental health problem.

If you believe you need a semi-automatic weapon to hunt, you have a mental health problem (and also an aim problem).

If you believe someone should have the right to own a weapon who doesn’t have to prove the same competence with that weapon they do with a car, you have a mental health problem.

So yes, we have an issue with mental health, and should along with other things keep guns out of the hands of people with mental health problems.

Keith Stone

Winston-Salem

The ultimate price

I would like to say thank you to the Journal for printing, not one but two stories on the 78th anniversary of D-Day (“WWII vets honored a day before D-Day anniversary,” June 6, and “Joy, sadness mark Normandy’s D-Day anniversary,” June 7). However, our president did not even acknowledge this pivotal date in U.S. history until 8:45 p.m. on the evening of June 6 when he posted on social media. By then it was already June 7 in Normandy, France. He also didn’t acknowledge this date at all last year.

I find this very appalling. This is a man who ends all his speeches with “God protect our troops,” but he fails to acknowledge the biggest military operation in the history of the United States. These brave young men saved the world from tyranny and fascism and, because of them, we continue to enjoy the freedoms we have today.

Every president since that day has acknowledged the anniversary and five sitting presidents, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, have gone to Normandy to attend ceremonies honoring the anniversary.

Biden is supposed to be commander in chief of the armed forces but this sends a message that he really doesn’t care about our troops.

Fortunately, I never knew anyone who fought in that invasion, but I feel sad for those who had loved ones who did, especially the ones who paid the ultimate price. I’m sorry we have a president who doesn’t recognize this. Always remember June 6, 1944.

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem

Indoctrination

I’d like to make this clear to Second Amendment absolutists like Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert, who says we can have no restrictions on guns, but if we force children to pray in schools, that will fix the problem.

The First Amendment outlaws that. Absolutely. Schools are not your Christian indoctrination centers. You’ll have to groom them somewhere else.

Christian nationalists should not politicize these deaths to push their religious agenda.

Curtis Cannon

Winston-Salem

The problem

“Guns are not the problem, OK? People are the problem,” Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Wednesday. “We’ve had guns forever. And we’re going to continue to have guns.”

We’ve also had people forever.

Other countries have had people forever and don’t go around killing each other with guns like Americans do because they don’t have access to guns like Americans do.

If the problem is people with guns, you can’t do away with the people, so limit their access to guns. Why is this so hard for Republican legislators to see?

They’re beholden to the NRA. They’re still beholden to former President Trump.

They’re beholden to everyone but the people they represent.

It’s the guns. You have to be willfully blind not to see it. It’s the easy access to guns. There’s no better example of moral corruption in America today than Republicans’ willingness to make guns available to murderers.

Jeanette Willingham

Winston-Salem