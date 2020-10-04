The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

We have to choose a captain again, so I ask myself what it is we need to get back into righteous waters. What I want for our country is that hard work and ingenuity gets rewarded and all work is respected, that the playing field is level, that government creates fair rules. I want fairness and compassion to be what we are known for. I want to feel safe and secure and know others do, too. I want all our children to get a quality education so they will become good thinkers. I want us as a nation to be curious, curious about why things go wrong and why things go right, so we can get better. I want the freedom to choose my personal beliefs and be secure others will respect my right to choose as I respect theirs.