The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Another time
I’m longing for the time when we will make America great again.
Like when there was no need for sanctuary cities or federal agents roaming the streets in unmarked cars arresting people. A time when our wealthiest citizens paid more of their fair share of taxes and there were no massive protests in the streets. A time when scientists were listened to, and believed, and when our environmental policies protected our health and our environment rather than promoting the interests of big oil and mining interests. A time when 20 million people didn‘t have to worry about losing their health insurance. A time when Cabinet officers were competent in the fields that they were responsible for. A time when our allies could depend on our word and support and won’t laugh at us behind our backs. A time when there was no worry about Social Security running out of funds in the next four years because of a knee-jerk presidential directive. A time when we weren’t running up massive budget deficits. A time when a president, who lost the popular vote by more than 3 million votes, wasn’t able to nominate Supreme Court justices.
A time like four years ago.
Hugh M. Parker
Winston-Salem
Humiliated enough?
It is one thing for American taxpayers to be subjected to paying for the president's political rallies on public properties, but it is another to have us foot the bill for his defamation lawsuit ("DOJ asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit," Sept. 8, journalnow.com). This latest attempt to shift financial and personal responsibility is one more example of the graft that goes on in this administration.
Attorney General William Barr, acting as the president's personal lawyer rather than a public servant, hopes we will not make a fuss. We are being taken, duped, and the president no doubt refers to us all as "losers" and "suckers" because everything happens right under our noses. The president and attorney general count on us to not push back on the drip-by-drip corruption of our government and its institutions.
Is this administration, and its brazen fleecing of America, something to perpetuate? Should the president be allowed to use our money to pay off his personal debts? Or have the American people finally been humiliated enough to stop the grifting?
We have a chance to regain our dignity and restore our pride on Nov. 3. Vote for candidates who uphold and obey the law, respect and support governmental institutions and believe that public service is a privilege, not a financial opportunity.
Christine Gorelick
Winston-Salem
Reasons for Biden
In an obvious attempt to steer your readers away from President Trump’s repeated demonstrations of unfitness, incompetence, dishonesty, lawlessness, etc., one of your readers recently challenged those of us who support Joe Biden to name 10 reasons why he should receive our vote (“Put forth your reasons,” Sept. 24). Challenge accepted, as follows:
- Biden has executive experience at the presidential level based upon his eight years of working closely with President Obama as vice president.
- Biden has substantial legislative experience based upon his many years of service in Congress.
- As a lawyer, Biden understands the judiciary and its role in our democracy as the third branch of government specified by the Constitution.
- Biden will honor his oath to support and defend our Constitution, respect the rule of law and protect our democracy.
- Biden will support and protect affordable health care for all Americans.
- Biden will respect science and scientists.
- Biden will represent and show empathy for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not, and continue to demonstrate his strong Christian faith in his day-to-day actions.
- Biden will restore respect for America among our allies and adversaries alike around the world.
- Biden will not be influenced or controlled by foreign autocrats.
- Biden will not place private business interests above those of the country.
I can also think of another 208,000 (and counting) reasons to support Joe Biden, but the challenge was limited to 10.
George Little
Winston-Salem
Can't stop it
I don’t think the revelation that President Trump is either a lousy businessman or a tax cheat or both (“Report unveils taxes,” Sept. 28) will dissuade his supporters. It’s much more likely that they support him for his racist views and his promises to keep them — especially evangelicals — in power than because they believed the hype about his business acumen. They most likely heard about how he declared bankruptcy and cheated contractors before the 2016 election and that didn’t change their minds.
The real problem is that they’re afraid that they will have to make room for Black and brown people. But they’ll have to do that even if they reelect Trump.
It’s all based on fear. But their fear won’t stop America from changing.
Hank Boles
Winston-Salem
Dangerous waters
As a political independent, I have voted for Republicans and Democrats over my lifetime. I always look for a leader who I think will steer the ship of state in a direction that is just and right.
Our ship of state has drifted off course. We find ourselves in dangerous waters and at risk of getting lost.
We have to choose a captain again, so I ask myself what it is we need to get back into righteous waters. What I want for our country is that hard work and ingenuity gets rewarded and all work is respected, that the playing field is level, that government creates fair rules. I want fairness and compassion to be what we are known for. I want to feel safe and secure and know others do, too. I want all our children to get a quality education so they will become good thinkers. I want us as a nation to be curious, curious about why things go wrong and why things go right, so we can get better. I want the freedom to choose my personal beliefs and be secure others will respect my right to choose as I respect theirs.
I hope when you vote, you, too, consider what it will take to get us back on course. We need all oars in the water.
Steve Rapp
Winston-Salem
It's over
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has just shot himself in the foot and might as well call his campaign for governor over.
He commented that if elected, he would immediately reopen K-12 public schools without requiring students or teachers to wear masks. “I don’t think there’s any science that backs that up. That’s my personal opinion.”
Also if elected, he would lift the mask mandate statewide and allow individual choice whether to wear a mask.
This is not the leadership that our state needs.
Judy Meyer
Winston-Salem
A charlatan
President Trump is oh, so generously going to give senior citizens $200 just before the election (“Trump makes health care pitch,” Sept. 25). Vote buying is illegal, and that is exactly what he is doing. Only he isn't using his own or campaign money — he's bribing us with our own money!
He is a charlatan. Don't fall for this ploy, seniors. Remember — he has threatened to end Social Security and Medicare. Better save that $200.
Susan Pflug
Mount Airy
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!