The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

How we got Trump
I suggest Allen Johnson ("Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why," No
v. 16) chill out and think about how we got President Trump in the first place.
This country was sick of eight long years of President Obama's "command and control" socialism with an underperforming economy. Enter Donald Trump — a flawed and abrasive person for sure, but a warrior who knew exactly what a majority of Americans wanted.
This included lower corporate and personal taxes, a roll-back of government regulations, appointment of conservative federal and Supreme Court judges, and stopping illegal immigration: the wall. Trump has been spectacularly successful with all of the above, in spite of the never-ending second guessing and lies from a corrupt media. This has been especially true of the media's "blame Trump" coverage of COVID-19. Operation Warp Speed looks to be a spectacular success.
I hope Johnson will in time see the corruption of the radical left and the incompetence of President-elect Joe Biden. There is no middle ground with socialism. Freedom and the Constitution must prevail.
Peter T. Wilson
Winston-Salem
No comparison
A recent letter writer (“Evening the score,” Nov. 19) blamed Democrats for “starting it” because of the refusal to confirm President Reagan’s Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork in 1987. Bork was rejected by a 58-42 vote after he was given a full hearing by the Senate. He was rejected because of his extreme view that civil rights decisions should be rolled back and because of his part in the “Saturday Night Massacre” during the Watergate scandal. Bork carried out the odious firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox in an effort to protect President Nixon.
The Senate Judiciary Committee refused to even conduct a hearing of President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. It was part of the continued obstruction by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans to President Obama’s administration. As soon as President Obama was elected, McConnell said his main objective would be to do everything he could to make him a one-term president. At least he failed at that!
In addition, Merrick Garland is a moderate, not a far-right judge like the latest addition to the Supreme Court.
The comparison is not acceptable. I am not sure if the writer is ignorant of the background on Bork’s nomination or if he just hopes that we are so poorly informed.
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem
Overdue
Thank you, Dr. Christopher Ohl, for the overdue public shaming ("Expert: Opposing school reopening shows ‘ignorance of science’" Nov. 20). Public schools cannot be closed in an open economy. For months we have made the immoral choice to leave young children home alone to "teach themselves" while their parents work in our open bars and gyms. If that's not unconscionable enough, Wednesday is a "flex day" when my 9-year-old is supposed to teach himself.
It's past time to elevate the health, safety and education of our public school children and kudos to Dr. Ohl for calling us out. Parents thank him profusely for doing so.
Jessica Telligman
Winston-Salem
Our sense of beauty
As we seek to compost the animus of this past election season, I was delighted to read Amy Dixon describe fallen leaves as a "treasure pile" (“Time to reuse fallen leaves and plant trees,” Nov. 13) Indeed! Keeping them in beds and mulching them into the soil not only provides all the benefits she mentioned, it minimizes leaves in our storm water system, reduces emissions and noise from blowers, and saves our community money in reducing pick-up of all those piles.
I wonder if resilience in this era of climate and environmental devastation requires us to redefine our sense of beauty. Clean and tucked away could actually mean less beauty in relationships of and with our natural world.
Craig Schaub
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!