The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

No comparison

A recent letter writer (“Evening the score,” Nov. 19) blamed Democrats for “starting it” because of the refusal to confirm President Reagan’s Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork in 1987. Bork was rejected by a 58-42 vote after he was given a full hearing by the Senate. He was rejected because of his extreme view that civil rights decisions should be rolled back and because of his part in the “Saturday Night Massacre” during the Watergate scandal. Bork carried out the odious firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox in an effort to protect President Nixon.

The Senate Judiciary Committee refused to even conduct a hearing of President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. It was part of the continued obstruction by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans to President Obama’s administration. As soon as President Obama was elected, McConnell said his main objective would be to do everything he could to make him a one-term president. At least he failed at that!

In addition, Merrick Garland is a moderate, not a far-right judge like the latest addition to the Supreme Court.

The comparison is not acceptable. I am not sure if the writer is ignorant of the background on Bork’s nomination or if he just hopes that we are so poorly informed.