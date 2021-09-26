The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Voter ID
Your view expressing opposition to voter ID lacks any supporting data (editorial, "Voter ID remains a losing proposition," Sept. 21). You state that the law "was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters."
What do you base this charge on? Doesn't the law apply to all eligible voters equally? What part of that law specifies treatment of Black voters differently from white voters? And what about other minorities?
Using the race card every time you don't like a law or regulation gets old. We are living in a time when the request to show ID is becoming commonplace. You must show an ID to board a plane or visit a doctor's office, hospital or any government office. I am 76 years old — and show it — but was unable to buy a bottle of wine at Target without showing an ID.
Voting is everyone's civic duty and must be taken seriously. Whether there was any fraud or irregularities in the last election has nothing to do with ensuring the integrity of all future elections. Providing an ID before you enter the voting booth is not any more inconvenient for Black people than white people or any other color in between. There are plenty of Blacks and other minorities who vote Republican. Democrats do not own the Black constituents, much as Joe Biden would like to.
Proving your identity before casting your ballot makes sense, and if you don't like that law you need to come up with a better argument than playing the race card.
Peter Vadasz
Winston-Salem
The next conductor
Two years ago, conductor Robert Franz drew the best performance I have heard in 50 years from the Winston-Salem Symphony. Two weeks ago, Franz led the UNC School of the Arts Orchestra through the best performance I have heard from that ensemble in nearly as long.
The Winston-Salem Symphony should hire him instantly as its new conductor and music director.
Jim Shertzer
Winston-Salem
The writer is a former arts reporter and music critic for the Journal. — the editor
Galactic loophole
Regarding state law (G.S.130A-157) on religious exemption:
Most interesting: “If the bona fide religious beliefs of an adult ... are contrary to the immunization requirements contained in this Part, the adult ... shall be exempt from the requirements. Upon submission of a written statement of the bona fide religious beliefs and opposition to the immunization requirements, the person may attend the college, university, school or facility (hospital staff?) without presenting a certificate of immunization. There is no form for requesting religious exemptions in North Carolina. To claim a religious exemption, the person requesting the exemption must write a statement of their religious objection to immunization, including the name and date of birth of the person for whom the exemption is being requested. Statements of religious objection to immunization do not need to be notarized, signed by a religious leader, or prepared by an attorney. They do not need to be submitted to the state for review or approval.”
According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, “religion” has a broad definition. A religious belief does not have be formally recognized by an organized religion. Beliefs can also be new, unconventional, or “seem illogical or unreasonable to others.” Legitimate or "loophole": Who decides if a religious objection to vaccination is sincere? Class-action lawsuits are inevitable.
I believe in Raëlianism: Life on the Earth was created scientifically by extraterrestrials. So I can be exempt because, via direct telepathy, my UFO leaders told me to object and so do my religious beliefs.
Peter Venable
Winston-Salem
So pro-life
In his Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” the writer asks how “liberals … express concern for every growing thing on the planet” but refuse to protect unborn babies by supporting abortion rights.
Perhaps the writer can tell me how “conservatives” are so pro-life but refuse mask and vaccine mandates. Or perhaps how they can reconcile their belief that being forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated is a violation of their rights over their own bodies but it is perfectly acceptable to legislate a woman’s right to control her body.