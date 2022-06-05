The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

15 things

Referencing the Texas school shooting tragedy, state Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s guest column, “Working to keep our children safe,” was published in the Journal on June 1. She listed 15 things the legislature has done to promote school safety.

What the column did not, could not, say was that these 15 measures — largely focused on school resource officers, risk management plans and mental health services — prevented the gun death of a Mount Tabor High School student. What it did say was, “Unfortunately, we’re seeing politicians across the state use this tragedy to score political points.”

The clear purpose of the column was to turn attention away from the need for gun-control legislation that might save lives. Gun control wasn’t mentioned.

Mental health services in schools have helped students recover from the tragedies those services didn’t prevent. The senator asks us to pray with her “to protect our precious children.” Ah, more thoughts and prayers!

We can only hope that Krawiec’s political opponents score enough points to replace her with someone who will vote for effective gun-control legislation.

Kristina Morris

Winston-Salem

Reactive measures

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec’s recent column “Working to keep our children safe” (June 1), listed what the N.C. legislature has done in response to gun violence. Most of the items listed would be considered “downstream” solutions. They are reactive measures for increased safety but are not looking “upstream” to the problem.

Cowboys relax; we aren’t going to get rid of guns, but selling military-style weapons to impulsive teens is suicide for everyone. Assault weapons are designed to tear the flesh apart and bleed out the victim.

Require a license and insurance for guns. Licensing would create a database. Insurance would create accountability. We do a pretty good job of keeping track of cars on the road and everyone knows you need a license and insurance to enjoy that pleasure because a car is a deadly weapon, too.

Return the ban on assault weapons. Let your leaders know you care about these deadly shootings and demand to know why the ban has not been returned.

Most mass shooters are male. The mental health components mentioned are definitely positive, but look for the cause. Violent video gaming is a contributing factor. Pressure the gaming industry through accountability for violent content. The film industry has successfully used ratings as a deterrent. Demand social media look at its contributions. Why are platforms allowing anyone to stream violence?

We appreciate Krawiec’s efforts but we demand that our elected leaders work harder on real solutions. Accountability, action and legislation. Remember this. Vote wisely. It’s your voice.

Kathy Cooper

Winston-Salem

Politics

If this, after the murder of 19 fourth graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, by the legal owner of a legal weapon, is not the time for politics, then what is politics even for?

And if it’s not the time for politics, why is every Republican politician from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to N.C. state Sen. Joyce Krawiec talking about the murders? Shouldn’t they just shut up until the time is right?

Better yet, if they’re not going to do anything, shouldn’t they just get out of the way and let someone else have their offices — someone who actually wants to do something?

Roger Melton

Winston-Salem

Safe children

In her June 1 guest column, “Working to keep our children safe,” state Sen. Joyce Krawiec listed 15 steps the North Carolina legislature has taken to “keep our children safe.” Before listing those steps, she complained that politicians were using the Uvalde tragedy to score political points. I assume she equates “scoring political points” with “discussing commonsense gun laws.” I strongly believe that no Uvalde, Parkland nor Newtown parent thinks that discussing commonsense gun laws is political.

None of the steps listed by Krawiec addressed reducing the availability of guns, especially high-powered AR-15-style rifles. In fact, the word “gun” never appeared in her column. Apparently she believes that guns are not part of the problem.

Instead, she listed the requirement that “every school in a local school district annually hold a school lockdown drill.” I wonder what effect lockdown drills have on the emotional well-being of our young children.

Another step allows school boards to use “volunteer school safety resource officers.” I assume these volunteers are armed, and even though they are required to have prior police experience, it seems that schools are becoming more like fortresses than places for education.

Three of the listed steps involved enhancements to the School Resource Officers (SRO) program. Would Krawiec like to comment on the ineffectiveness of SROs at Newtown, Parkland and Uvalde?

Until legislators acknowledge that guns are part of the problem of school safety, our children will not be safe in school.

Kay Cameron

Winston-Salem

Proper perspective

I love unintentional comedy. A June 3 letter “Our free state” cites a study claiming that young people’s brains may not be fully formed until age 25, reducing their capacity to weigh the consequences of their actions.

Directly below this letter on June 3, columnist E.J. Dionne tells us that Democrats must engage young voters or they will get waxed in November (“Democrats must engage young voters”). How about that? The racist, gun-toting, planet-killing and anti-abortion Republican Party is going to win easily unless a slew of young people with possibly compromised brain function vote the other way.

What does it say about the Democratic Party, if Republicans are so morally bankrupt, that they have to depend on young voters whose prefrontal cortex may be immature causing them to lack judgment?

Of course, we should not be too hard on these young minds. Even with somewhat reduced mental acuity, they are still way ahead of our White House occupant. Young men’s and ladies’ brains will improve with time. We all know that President Biden’s will not.

I thank the letter writer for putting Dionne’s column in the proper perspective.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem