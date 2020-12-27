The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

See it yet?
“Rotten to the core” is how Republican Sen. Ben Sasse described President Trump’s abrupt pardons of murderous war criminals, sycophants and family relations.
Take that, combine it with Trump’s rejection of the U.S. military defense bill in order to protect the names of Confederate generals; add his upending of the COVID relief bill, which throws Senate Republicans under the bus; his refusal to acknowledge Russia's cyberattack; and also toss in his desire to overthrow a democratic election in a desperate effort to cling to power and grift a few more million dollars, and I can’t help but wonder: Do conservatives finally understand the sense of uncertainty and chaos with which the rest of the country has lived for four years? Do they get it yet?
I’m sure they were happy enough when that chaos was aimed at others — when he was “owning” the politically correct “libs,” or calling Black NFL players “sons of bitches” or sadistically ripping children from their parents at the southern border or cozying up to ruthless dictators and bullying our allies. But now we see him turning against conservatives like Attorney General William Barr and Republican military supporters, all the while dragging the nation's reputation through the mud. Do they finally see how venal and self-serving Trump is?
Or do they remain blind?
Duncan Mason
Winston-Salem
No standing
The writer of the Dec. 23 letter "The court dodged" believes that the U.S. Supreme Court was wrong to dismiss the case of Texas v. Pennsylvania.
He is factually correct that the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Harris County, Texas, "had to follow the rules set by the Texas legislature." He then makes a ridiculous assumption that "if Texas has to follow these rules," the other 49 states have to follow the election rules set by the Texas legislature. That logic is used to support his belief that the court ruling was "unconstitutional."
The writer obviously has not read Article II of the Constitution that allows each state to establish its own voting process to select its presidential electors. Nor does he understand state sovereignty or the "Full Faith and Credit" clause of Article IV. These two articles explain why we have 51 (includes District of Columbia) different sets of voting procedures.
That is why the court ruled that Texas has "no standing" concerning the voting process in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin or any other state. In simpler terms, Texas does not have a dog in that fight.
Thankfully, that is why no state can interfere with the legality/constitutionality of North Carolina's voting rules. That is why a basic knowledge of civics would alleviate the misinformation epidemic that is sweeping over the U.S.
Gary Meeks
Boonville
Determining an election
According to U.S. Rep Ted Budd, “The people of North Carolina chose Donald Trump to be reelected. We should not allow the lack of election integrity of other states (to) deprive us of the president that we voted for” ("N.C. Republicans vow to challenge election results," Dec. 24).
Let’s for a moment forget there is no proof of widespread election fraud and consider Budd’s position.
Trump won N.C. by fewer than 75,000 votes. Therefore, those who voted for President-elect Joe Biden should not be deprived of the president they voted for.
And, Budd and the rest of Trump’s sycophants say it’s OK to deprive millions of voters in some states of the president they voted for.
Biden won the popular vote as well as the Electoral College. It almost seems like the most logical way to determine an election is to count all of the votes and declare the winner based on who got the most votes and then ... oh, I don’t know, we could call it “democracy” or something like that.
Amy Anderson
Winston-Salem
Reading the article “Restaurant visit sparks ‘shaming’ ” on Dec. 15 brought a lot of thoughts to mind.
When someone posts their thoughts and photos on social media to connect to their families and friends, this becomes a public forum. When a lot of people view these posts, one’s life is not private anymore. There will be positive and negative responses when they read the posts that can bring happiness or criticism.
How ironic; when Facebook was developed, the name had such meaning. Your face is out there for all to see. Your life is an open book now.
Susan Warren
Winston-Salem