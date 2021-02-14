The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

'Free money'
We are in this predicament — businesses closing, people being either fired or forced to work in dangerous conditions — not because the American people are lazy or because they don’t want to work. Most people desperately want to work, they just don’t want to die from a virus.
We’re in this predicament because former President Trump lied to the American people about how serious the virus was and then he fumbled the response. He could have rallied the American people to take precautions, but instead, he turned it into a partisan issue. He made fun of people who wore masks and undermined governors who tried to play it safe. His hands are soaked in American blood.
So I’m not interested in conservative talk about “free money” (‘Free money’ leads to a spending addiction,” Feb. 9). Republicans have plenty of free money for missile systems we don’t need. They have plenty of free money for their rich donors who want to move production to South Korea. They have plenty of free money for everyone but American working people.
We should have done like other countries did — shut everything down and give American workers paychecks to hold onto their houses and businesses. Instead, Trump and his worshippers mucked everything up and it’s going to cost us for generations. Thank God President Joe Biden is in charge now.
Katherine Pugh
Winston-Salem
Humanitarian return
I was very encouraged this last week to hear about the changes President Biden is making to our immigration policies, returning them to humanitarian values. It’s one of the reasons I voted for him.
Under his predecessor, we seemed to be punishing people for trying to save their children from torture and death. It’s not a good way to act, nor does it make the U.S. look good in the eyes of the world, which will be important when we want other nations to cooperate with us.
I'm bracing myself, though, for the inevitable wave of racism that's going to be expressed by people, some of whom call themselves Christians.
I know that some people are sensitive to criticism — when it's directed at them. It's fine to call Mexicans "drug dealers" and "rapists" and talk about how they're carrying diseases, but we'd better not point out the hypocrisy of people who claim to follow Christ while using such dehumanizing language. Is this what's meant by "white fragility"?
I do wonder if Christian ministers are teaching this kind of response from their pulpits.
The God whom, according to the Bible, is “the same yesterday, today and forever,” expressed great concern for the “stranger” among us.
Somehow some of his supposed followers have lost the thread of the story. I thank God that Biden has found it again.
Kristen Spainhour
Winston-Salem
New standards needed
I always enjoy reading the Journal. Your column “digest” gives a quick view of current news in America and the world in a clearly labeled form. And recent news of adding new “hard history” standards to the state’s school system’s social studies curricula was heartening (“New social studies standards tackle ‘hard history,’” Feb. 5).
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comment, that the new standards “smack of a lot of leftist dogma,” is discouraging.
We need to include facts like the Wilmington riot and the Trail of Tears in our school’s curricula.
Ann Listokin
Winston-Salem
'Keep what we earn'
In response to the Feb. 4 letter “Vacation for Parker,” let's unpack a couple of points.
The letter writer wants to "keep what we earn." I assume that means lower taxes. Don't forget taxes pay for police and public safety and infrastructure. Will he pay for his own private roads, or his own fire and public safety? If not, he needs to share what he earns.
Socialist programs are not all bad. Will he give up his Medicare, Social Security (God forbid), disability, public health? If not, he only minds some socialist programs and gladly accepts others.
I hope we can all agree that protecting all in our society, even at a small personal expense, is morally correct, and probably economically advantageous in the final analysis.
Chris Groner
Elkin