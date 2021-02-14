The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

'Free money'

We are in this predicament — businesses closing, people being either fired or forced to work in dangerous conditions — not because the American people are lazy or because they don’t want to work. Most people desperately want to work, they just don’t want to die from a virus.

We’re in this predicament because former President Trump lied to the American people about how serious the virus was and then he fumbled the response. He could have rallied the American people to take precautions, but instead, he turned it into a partisan issue. He made fun of people who wore masks and undermined governors who tried to play it safe. His hands are soaked in American blood.

So I’m not interested in conservative talk about “free money” (‘Free money’ leads to a spending addiction,” Feb. 9). Republicans have plenty of free money for missile systems we don’t need. They have plenty of free money for their rich donors who want to move production to South Korea. They have plenty of free money for everyone but American working people.