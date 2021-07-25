The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Weaponizing communion?
I didn’t know these two words, “weaponizing communion,” could be combined in a phrase. It feels so different than other oxymoronic classics like “jumbo shrimp” or “old news.” How can the Eucharist be understood in an adversarial way?
The Gospel of Mark clearly shows Jesus using his Last Supper to instruct us to “remember him.” The breaking of bread and the drinking of wine was done “in remembrance of me” (Christ’s words). So who is taking issue with this sacrament?
It turns out a number of U.S. Catholic bishops have voted to draft a document “on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” that could be a rebuke for many communicants (“Biden rebuke possible,” June 19). They are getting tangled up in a conditionality that you can’t support abortion rights and continue to receive communion (sorry, President Biden).
It’s curious that the bishops aren’t targeting other policies that contradict church teachings, like the death penalty or inhospitality to immigrants. And don’t get me started on why we’re deferring to a clergy, tarnished with the stain of pedophilia, that gets to take communion anyway.
Nadia Weber Boltz, former Lutheran pastor of the House for all Sinners and Saints, may have said it best: “Some would argue that the Eucharist is too sacred to just hand over to anyone. But maybe the Eucharist is too sacred to not just hand it over to anyone.”
Brad Zabel
Pfafftown
The climate threat
As the article “Numbers show climate change impact” (July 22) demonstrates, the escalating heat records, wildfires and droughts make it abundantly clear that it is unethical for us to continue to leave the problem of climate change to escalate for future generations.
Beyond the obvious impact on the environment, climate change is increasingly threatening the U.S. economy. In addition to the direct costs from severe weather events, U.S. businesses will be fighting an uphill battle to stay competitive internationally given the European Union’s plan for a carbon border tax revealed in the past month. Economists are in essentially universal agreement that a price on carbon with border adjustment would be the most efficient and economically favorable way to lower emissions.
Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis deserve appreciation for voting in support of the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act last month, allowing farmers to benefit from climate-friendly practices through carbon markets. With a new budget resolution proposed in the Senate recently, including measures related to climate change, now is the time for us to contact our senators as well as Rep. Kathy Manning to tell them that we need similar bipartisan cooperation on a price on carbon before it’s too late.
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
New cartoonist
The July 22 editorial page cartoon depicting a Missouri resident as an ignorant oaf resistant to being vaccinated is highly offensive — but it’s standard operating procedure for the Journal. Anyone who’s not eager to have a needle stuck in their arm with a vaccine that was rushed into production is seen as stupid, despite the questions they may have.
This smug attitude is why many people vote against Democrats. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the perfect example of it.
Maybe you should hire a new cartoonist, then a new editorial page editor.
Henry Lambert
Winston-Salem
More predictions
I would like to respond to the July 20 letter “Predictions” with a few of my own.
I predict the Republican Party will continue its agenda of gaining power by passing restrictive legislation specifically targeted to limit the ability of minority voters to exercise their right to vote.
I predict that Republicans will destroy our democracy by taking over the leadership of our nation and installing an autocratic government.
I predict that Republicans will continue to heap praise on those who refuse to mask or get vaccinated against COVID, so that the virus mutates over and over again, killing hundreds of thousands more Americans.
I predict we will run out of money for Social Security and other programs because Republicans refuse to raise taxes, or even to enforce the existing tax laws for their wealthy supporters.
I predict that Republicans will continue to deny climate change science, resulting in more frequent severe weather events that cause unnecessary death and suffering and endanger our national security.
I pray our nation will turn back to working together to provide liberty and justice for all Americans, thereby saving our democracy.
Terry Wooding
Winston-Salem