The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

For 19 years, from 2001 through 2020, Dan Besse provided exceptional service to his constituents in Winston-Salem’s Southwest Ward as its city councilman. Now he is running for a seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners as an at-large candidate. Thus, not only will his former constituents of the Southwest Ward be able to vote for him, every registered voter in Forsyth County also will have that opportunity.

Dan Besse will bring to the board of commissioners the same dedication and constituent attention that enabled him to win election after election for five terms. Dan champions strong neighborhoods, public education excellence, first-rate police and fire protection, healthy communities and a clean and green environment.

Whether the issue is the funding of an $800 million school system or the repair of a pothole, the citizens of Forsyth County will be able to count on Dan Besse to make wise decisions that serve the best interests of all his constituents.

Howard Pearre

Winston-Salem

Accusations

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, that font of Republican knowledge, claims now that three Republican senators approve of pedophilia because they’re voting in favor of Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court justice.

In the meantime, Republicans still support Donald Trump, who once bragged about walking into the dressing room of Miss Teen USA contestants (as young as 15) while they were undressed. They still support Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for child sex trafficking. Tennessee’s Republican-majority legislature is advancing a bill that will eliminate any age requirement for marriage. That means that a 40-year-old man can marry a 10-year-old girl. Completely legal and no one can stop it. (They could have added an age requirement if they wanted.)

The phrase “every accusation is a confession” seems more accurate every day.

Reggie Branson

Winston-Salem

Bring an ID

I read the article about former Miss America Nia Franklin and her sister giving away free prom dresses (“A gown fit for a queen,” April 1).

While this is a good cause, I found it interesting when I read the paragraph stating that young women should bring a driver’s license or student ID. So you need a photo ID to get a free prom dress, but no ID to vote. Does that make any sense to anybody? You need photo ID now for a lot of things in everyday life, even to get a free prom dress, but not to vote, which is the most sacred right we Americans have.

Something to think about.

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem

Prepare for elections

Elections coming! Pay attention.

Elections are coming and several people are in the running for the open Senate seat.

One way to decide who you want to get your vote is to check out the “Roll Call” column printed in the Sunday Journal. For example, I noticed this past week Rep. Ted Budd voted “Nay” on placing statues of female Supreme Court justices in the Capitol; an act to stop sexual assault and harassment in transportation; grants for “Care is an Economic Development Strategy”; and especially, against making the cost of insulin affordable under Medicare or private insurance plans. He will not get my vote because of the last “Nay,” even if I agreed with his other votes.

Pay attention and don’t vote for a candidate because of his or her political party but hold them responsible for the things that are important to you.

Betty G. Bewley

Winston-Salem

Republican obstruction

The Republican obstruction to and disrespect toward Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is shameful — and was to be expected. They were going to object to her no matter what, we all knew, no matter who she was or how qualified she was. Because this is what Republicans do: They obstruct. Whatever President Biden or a Democratic Congress does, they’re going to oppose it.

It is beyond the pale that they tried to portray Jackson as sympathetic to child predators.

We have serious problems to tackle in this country and all Republicans want to do is keep us from solving them. They think the chaos helps them politically. They will never change.

Candy Norwood

Winston-Salem