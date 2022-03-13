The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Broken agreement
“In 2016, the Obama administration bragged that a deal with Iran had ensured their nuclear program would remain ‘exclusively peaceful.’ If that were true, why are we in more negotiations designed to produce a similar agreement that will also very likely be ignored?” This is what Cal Thomas asked in his March 9 column “What is America’s foreign policy?”
The answer: We’re in negotiations to produce a similar agreement because former President Trump tore up the agreement that Obama’s administration negotiated with Iran.
And Iran didn’t ignore that agreement. Every indication is that Iran kept its part of the bargain. It’s the U.S., thanks to Trump, that broke it. Now we’re in a worse negotiating situation than we were then.
Surely Thomas knows this. This is either an expression of willful ignorance or an attempt to deceive.
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
An alternative scheme
Marc Thiessen suggested in his March 10 column, “Send planes to Ukraine now,” that President Biden was mistaken to stop the Poles from sending MIG-29s to Ukraine. But he correctly pointed out that the problem was sending them through the U.S. facility at Ramstein. Nothing stops the Poles from inviting Ukrainian pilots to cross into Poland to pick up the planes. And as for selling used F-16s or F-18s to Poland, it would make the Poles more nearly NATO-compatible; we're replacing ours with F-35s anyway, so the older planes should be available for sale.
Biden shouldn’t just say "no!" He should propose an alternative transfer scheme. It would be consistent with his actions in support of Ukraine so far that, if a bit slow and step-wise, are pretty much the right things to do.
And while we're at it, allow private groups to bring Ukrainian refugees to America. Many of us already contribute to such groups and I'd give more if he would do that.
Michael Woods
Kernersville
Kicking the can
The March 8 editorial "Pain at the gas pump" is on point, but there is more our elected officials can do and should have already done.
As we watch the price at the pump rise each day, whatever the cause of the price increase, it's unnerving to read study after study warning of the costs of climate change. The latest, "The turning point," is by Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms. The report emphasizes that wise economic decisions on how to respond to climate change are required.
Rep. Kathy Manning has backed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act that would price carbon and return the oil companies payments to households to help offset increased costs and to spur investment and growth in renewable energy. Her efforts and support are greatly appreciated.
We need bipartisan, innovative solutions that will unite our country. I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to join their fellow legislators on the Climate Solutions Caucus so that they can influence legislation to help shape a market-based approach to the battle against climate change. Continuing to kick this can down the road is costing more and more each day, it's time for some action.
Debra Demske
Winston-Salem
Opportunistic
Unlike many of your letter writers, I don’t think that all Republican legislators are evil. Nevertheless, their push for more domestic oil production seems more opportunistic than anything.
Sure, it sounds good on the surface: we need to produce more oil here instead of buying it from Russia. Certainly.
But wouldn’t it make more sense to just stop being so reliant on oil? Burning it is harmful.
This is the 21st century. Other options are available. Many of them were included in President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
But Republicans don’t dare agree with Biden, even if Biden makes sense. They’d be replaced by someone even more extreme.
Renee Saunders
Winston-Salem
Priorities
Former President Trump's hidden tax returns are more important than Hunter Biden's laptop.
Children dying because of Russian bombing in Ukraine is more important that $4 gas.
And keeping elections free and fair is more important than making sure the GOP wins in 2022 and 2024.
Some people need to start thinking about where we'll be 10 years from now rather than where we'll be 10 minutes from now.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem