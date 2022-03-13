The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Broken agreement

“In 2016, the Obama administration bragged that a deal with Iran had ensured their nuclear program would remain ‘exclusively peaceful.’ If that were true, why are we in more negotiations designed to produce a similar agreement that will also very likely be ignored?” This is what Cal Thomas asked in his March 9 column “What is America’s foreign policy?”

The answer: We’re in negotiations to produce a similar agreement because former President Trump tore up the agreement that Obama’s administration negotiated with Iran.

And Iran didn’t ignore that agreement. Every indication is that Iran kept its part of the bargain. It’s the U.S., thanks to Trump, that broke it. Now we’re in a worse negotiating situation than we were then.

Surely Thomas knows this. This is either an expression of willful ignorance or an attempt to deceive.

Ricky S. Phillips

Winston-Salem

