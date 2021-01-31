The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

On trial

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis are on trial. If they do not vote to convict Donald Trump for his crimes against democracy, they will be guilty of aiding and abetting his actions, which led to the insurrection of Jan. 6.

We, the American people, are the witnesses in this trial. We will be the jurors who will decide the fate of a cowardly Republican Party, including our senators, Burr and Tillis.

Susan Pflug

Mount Airy

Not going anywhere

In response to the Jan. 29 letter “Chickening out,” yes, Republicans would like to do away with former President Trump and his influence so they can go back to business as usual, aka, doing nothing.

We Republicans are quite aware of the fact that many of our senators and representatives sit around blocking legislation and collecting their fat checks. That’s why we elected Trump in the first place — he wouldn’t let them get away with it. They had to either act like real Republicans or get primaried.