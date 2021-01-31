The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

It’s all fake
WXII chief meteorologist Lanie Pope told us we’d see sunshine and highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Instead the day turned out to be cloudy with highs in the 40s. We should demand her immediate resignation. Why? Fake weather, that’s why, and it’s a slippery slope indeed. What’s next, fake sports?
The Buffalo Bills claim they actually won the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, even though they scored fewer points, and have hired Rudy Giuliani to prove it in court.
What about fake current events? Royal Caribbean plans to offer seven-day luxury cruises departing from Salem Lake in 2022.
Add this all up and you have fake news that can’t be trusted. So instead, we’ll have to push aside common sense and accept ridiculous and unproven conspiracy theories to help us better understand and deal with the world around us. Wait! That already happened.
I guess I owe Lanie Pope an apology. Unless her real name is Lady Pope and there’s some secret connection to the Vatican as it attempts to control the weather. Come to think of it, President Joe Biden is Catholic. Hmm. Let me get back to you on this one, but I smell a conspiracy!
Greg Romeo
Winston-Salem
On trial
Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis are on trial. If they do not vote to convict Donald Trump for his crimes against democracy, they will be guilty of aiding and abetting his actions, which led to the insurrection of Jan. 6.
We, the American people, are the witnesses in this trial. We will be the jurors who will decide the fate of a cowardly Republican Party, including our senators, Burr and Tillis.
Susan Pflug
Mount Airy
Not going anywhere
In response to the Jan. 29 letter “Chickening out,” yes, Republicans would like to do away with former President Trump and his influence so they can go back to business as usual, aka, doing nothing.
We Republicans are quite aware of the fact that many of our senators and representatives sit around blocking legislation and collecting their fat checks. That’s why we elected Trump in the first place — he wouldn’t let them get away with it. They had to either act like real Republicans or get primaried.
They’d like to go back to collecting their fat checks while doing nothing now. That’s why we’re still supporting Trump and don’t want to see him fade away, like Republicans and Democrats alike would prefer. Even though he wasn’t inaugurated for a second term, for whatever reason, we still love him and we still want him to lead the Republican Party.
Trump isn’t going anywhere. Get used to it.
Ronald Cole
Winston-Salem
Things change
Political parties change. Political situations change. There was once a strong Socialist Party in the United States. There was once a strong Whig Party.
The Republican Party was once the anti-slavery party. The Democratic Party was full of racists. But things changed when the Democratic Party embraced civil rights and the Republican Party absorbed the then-disenchanted racists.
Right now the Republican Party is embracing crazy conspiracy theories — as exemplified by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — and giving tacit approval to white supremacists, like those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, by failing to hold their leader accountable. That doesn't mean that every Republican is a racist. It means that the party is changing.
I predict that rational, decent Republicans are going to abandon the party. That doesn't mean they'll become Democrats. But they might work with Democrats to bolster democracy, to help create the clean-energy jobs we need for the future, to spread the blessings of this nation to everyone, to increase educational opportunities to prevent more ignorant people from gaining political office. That would be a noble course.