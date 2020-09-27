The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Medicaid expansion
A recent state poll by a large health care coalition found that about 75% of North Carolinians support Medicaid expansion (“Poll finds support for Medicaid expansion,” Sept. 10). “About half of those surveyed came from four state Senate districts, including District 31 represented by Sen. Joyce Krawiec …” the story read.
The study found that voters hold COVID-19 as the most important issue in the upcoming election and that the pandemic “has made them more concerned about the number of uninsured or underinsured North Carolinians.”
Terri LeGrand, senatorial candidate for the 31st district, listens and will address those concerns.
Joyce Krawiec has fought endlessly against Medicaid expansion, which would close the gap for half a million people. By doing so, she refuses billions of federal dollars, watches our N.C. dollars pay for expansions elsewhere, shuns keeping rural hospitals open and ignores the creation of jobs. Unlike her constituents, she has no concern for people without coverage.
Don't be fooled by the passage of the Medicaid transformation bill. It only covers a small portion of what is needed and would be provided by a Medicaid expansion bill.
Terri LeGrand knows that we all deserve affordable and accessible health care. Vote for her in the 31st District senatorial race as though lives depend on it, because they do.
Patty Goodrich
Winston-Salem
Trump's beliefs
Mick Scott may want to avoid Nazi analogies (“There are many here among us,” Sept. 20), but Holocaust historian Steve Silberman recently called President Trump’s determination of who possesses worthy genes “indistinguishable from the Nazi rhetoric that led to Jews, disabled people, LGBTQ, Romani and others being exterminated.”
“You have good genes, you know that, right?” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Minnesota on Sept. 18. “A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.”
The “racehorse theory” of genetics holds that some human beings are born genetically superior to others.
In the same speech, Trump mocked refugees and attacked three Democratic congresswomen of color: New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar.
Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, characterized Trump’s remarks as “eugenics” — basing a human being’s worth on genes. “It was used by Nazis to justify genocide,” she tweeted. “Today, it’s used by white nationalists — & apparently the @POTUS — to justify hate.”
We’ve had our own experience with eugenics in North Carolina and everyone should be shocked, insulted and outraged by Trump’s statement. It becomes clearer every day that he is steeped in white supremacist beliefs. We fought those in World War II. They have no place in America today.
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
Running 'for a change'
Dan Besse is a Winston-Salem gem! Over the past 12 years, I have seen a tremendous shift in the state's political winds. I have also witnessed the steadfast dedication and character of Dan Besse on the Winston-Salem City Council. It is time we share Dan with the rest of the state.
Dan has served for 16 years on the City Council and is known as someone who listens to his constituents, does his homework and respects his fellow council members, as well as city staff and the citizens at large. He’s a problem-solver who often looks for compromises and solutions behind the scenes, out of the limelight. He’s transparent and committed to making Forsyth County a better place for everyone. His calm manner and skill at building consensus are desperately needed in Raleigh.
Dan is running “for a change.” He believes we need a new set of priorities at the state level that starts with respect and listening to everyone’s ideas and concerns and ends with legislation that fixes problems and provides essential services. He wants to improve our schools and expand Medicaid while working to control costs. He is endorsed by the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association and the North Carolina Association of Educators.
He is running for N.C. House District 74, which includes most of the western part of Forsyth County. If you can, please vote for Dan Besse and send him to Raleigh, where he is vitally needed during these divisive times.
Mary Law
Winston-Salem
Let Cunningham lead
We face a number of challenges today, from the pandemic to the economic crisis, and we have to get this Senate election right. It’s about leadership, not ideology. We cannot predict what events Congress will ultimately face (for instance, 9/11 and COVID-19) but we can elect the best people to represent us.
I’ve done my research, and one candidate stands out. Cal Cunningham has an undergraduate and law degree from UNC and master’s degree from the London School of Economics. He’s a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he received the Bronze Star. He has served as vice chair of the Governor’s Crime Commission. So let’s remember that elections aren’t about attack ads. They’re about which candidate is best prepared to do the work, no matter what comes our way.
Cal Cunningham is the leader we need in Washington, D.C., to fight for improved education, low-cost health care and economic opportunity for all North Carolinians.
Bill Harris
Wilkesboro
Too much
Michael Reagan's Sept. 12 column "America is not a racist country" is one of the most poorly written and poorly argued opinion columns I have ever read.
Reagan begins by bellyaching that his sports programs blindly worship "the Black Lives Matter movement and its dangerous ideas." Does the BLM movement preempt his programs? Of course not! He is still able to watch his beloved sports, but shouldn't the lives and quality of life of fellow Americans be worth a little discomfort on his part? And what is "dangerous" about asking or demanding society to treat those lives with respect? I realize that there may be people on the fringes of the movement (or others who may simply want to discredit it) who are engaging in illegal acts, but the BLM movement does not advocate such actions.
The part of Reagan's column that was most disturbing was his "handful of questions" that was to show that white people are not "so solidly and systematically racist." Apparently, he doesn't realize that systematic, systemic or institutional racism is embedded in a society or organization. As such, it is often not seen or perceived. It is just accepted as the way it is.
It was interesting to note that three of the 10 questions Reagan asked dealt with his own family. Maybe he wasn't trying to prove that white people are not "so solidly and systematically racist" but that he is not. Reagan "doth protest too much, methinks."
Mary Billingsley
Winston-Salem
The peace deal
Kudos to President Trump and Jared Kushner for advancing the Middle East accords (“Arab states sign pacts,” Sept. 16). However, the White House event (on the South Lawn) did not include the Palestinians. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s temporary halt to West Bank settlements makes it apparent to all who would look past the pageantry and pomposity that this is not a peace agreement, but rather a military accord and a sales event for F-35 fighters.
Bruce C. Anderson
Winston-Salem
Feeling racist?
In his Sept. 12 column, “America is not a racist country,” Michael Reagan said that protests against racism made him feel like a racist. Why would that be? I’m white and protests don’t make me feel like a racist.
Beatrice King recently tweeted: "There is no form of protest against racism that is acceptable to racists." The truth of that statement rings out, doesn’t it?
Buddy Osborne
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!