The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Bill Harris

Wilkesboro

Too much

Michael Reagan's Sept. 12 column "America is not a racist country" is one of the most poorly written and poorly argued opinion columns I have ever read.

Reagan begins by bellyaching that his sports programs blindly worship "the Black Lives Matter movement and its dangerous ideas." Does the BLM movement preempt his programs? Of course not! He is still able to watch his beloved sports, but shouldn't the lives and quality of life of fellow Americans be worth a little discomfort on his part? And what is "dangerous" about asking or demanding society to treat those lives with respect? I realize that there may be people on the fringes of the movement (or others who may simply want to discredit it) who are engaging in illegal acts, but the BLM movement does not advocate such actions.

The part of Reagan's column that was most disturbing was his "handful of questions" that was to show that white people are not "so solidly and systematically racist." Apparently, he doesn't realize that systematic, systemic or institutional racism is embedded in a society or organization. As such, it is often not seen or perceived. It is just accepted as the way it is.