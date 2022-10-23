The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

No reason

Sure, we're on the verge of a serious recession.

But there is absolutely no reason to believe that the Republicans, who constantly work to shovel more and more money to their rich donors, will handle the economy any better than the Democrats do. No reason. The party of "trickle-down economics" would only do their best to make sure the rich have the money to trickle down onto the rest of us.

Vote smart. Vote for the people who actually care about people.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem

Uncalled for

The Oct. 13 letter "A serious matter" was sexist and uncalled for.

The writer was referring to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate Sarah Absher's placard picture and accused her of showing off her slender figure to get votes. If the writer had bothered to read any information on this candidate, he or she could learn that Absher is a mother and a registered nurse and will work hard for students to have an education free of all the radical agenda going on, as well as fighting for parents' rights and pay raises for teachers. She certainly has my vote based on her commonsense approach to our children's education.

It sounds to me like the writer is another insecure Democrat who may be a wee bit jealous.

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem

The common good

I’m frustrated to see that pandemic closures are playing such a large role in this year’s Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board race.

With the righteous certainty of hindsight, some are insisting that our schools should have remained open. It takes dozens and dozens of people to run each school. Sure, the kids were at low risk. But what about the teachers, administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, etc.? What about the grandparents the kids were coming home to? Who had the answers for keeping these people safe until there was a vaccine? The schools couldn’t even get masks and sanitizer for months. Were we to sacrifice them while so many of us were comfortably working from home?

Our educators and school district personnel should be praised, not torn down. They were dealt an impossible hand while already overburdened and under-resourced, yet they went above and beyond to hold it all together and serve students the best they could. In the face of the lack of information, misinformation and indifference by many “leaders,” they persevered on behalf of our kids.

Now some want to vilify them as local scapegoats in what is a global setback.

Personally, I want to vote for school board members whose goal it is to acknowledge what COVID has wrought in our schools and dedicate their efforts to fixing it for the common good. If there is anything I have learned, with the righteous certainty of hindsight, it’s that obstructionist grandstanding is neither productive nor is it public service.

Jon Hanna

Pfafftown

Mad

Inflation is at a 40-year high.

Corporate profits are at a 50-year high.

Republicans are mad at the wrong people.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem

Leaving no doubt

The Oct. 13 special commission hearing leaves no doubt about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Everybody, including Republicans, knows the truth. After essentially trying to overthrow the country, former President Trump belongs in prison.

What pathology, what kind of sick desperation possessed Trump to fight so hard to stay in office even after being told by multiple staff members, government officials and his own lawyers that he’d lost the election? Is it simply a lack of maturity that made him incapable of admitting defeat? Or is he simply an imbecile who was so used to “yes men” and getting his way that he truly believed that if he could just force the issue, everyone would give in and let him play president for four more years? What kind of life, what kind of experiences lead to such an utter inability to accept reality?

And what is wrong with Republicans that they still support and admire such a deeply disturbed traitor to America?

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

Turn to racism

It’s the October before an election, so it’s time for Republicans to once again turn to racism to score some votes.

Isn’t that what Sen. Tommy Tuberville is doing, conflating “reparations,” a Black issue, with “criminals”?

Isn’t that what party leader and former President Trump is doing, giving his former transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, a nice new race-tinged nickname? And by repeating the slur that U.S. Jews aren’t real U.S. citizens, but Israelis?

The election’s not over yet; we’re bound to see more.

Is it really that hard to not be racist? Why do Republicans have so much trouble with it?

I guess it appeals to their voters; otherwise they wouldn’t do it.

I’m sure Republicans get tired of the accusations that they’re racist.

They could stop winking at their party's racism. That might help.

Jeffrey Spender

Winston-Salem

Amnesia about plans

The letter writer who decried President Biden and his "cronies" for inflation (“Make a choice,” Oct. 12) specifically mentioned the effect on Social Security. He seems to have amnesia about Republican plans to privatize Social Security and also push for a balanced budget. The Brooking Institution points out that both of these actions would have a much more significant negative effect on the income of both older and younger Americans by reducing their Social Security payout much more than this transient inflation.

He wants it both ways, but his way would actually be much more damaging.

Christopher W. Groner

Elkin

Expand the CTC

According to new data from the U.S. Census, in 2021 Congress lifted 5.3 million people, including 2.9 million children, above the federal poverty line with the expanded child tax credit. This translates to a 46% reduction in child poverty between 2020 and 2021. In one year, the expanded CTC pushed the child poverty rate to the lowest level ever measured.

Unfortunately, Congress then pushed those same children and families back into poverty by letting the expanded child tax credit expire at the end of 2021.

Shame on Congress for allowing that to happen in the first place, but even more shameful? Many lawmakers are pushing for corporate tax cuts to be included in a year-end tax deal, similar to those tax cuts seen during the Trump administration in 2017.

While most would agree that we want our economy to thrive, can we really allow big businesses to prosper while the average family continues to suffer? It is not a question of one or the other, Congress can include both corporate tax cuts and the expanded child tax credit in the end-of-year tax deal.

Normal people deserve to have their voices heard and needs met, just as much as the big corporations. Reach out to your member of Congress and let him or her know we cannot pass more tax cuts for the wealthy without also expanding the CTC for children and families.

Danielle Shamel

Winston-Salem