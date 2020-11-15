The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Half measures can help now — even while more complete solutions are delayed. As a society we should consider half measures to address other major problems, even while seeking better, but more elusive, solutions. Half measures deserve some respect.

Donald Frey

Winston-Salem

On their own

In reference to “COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 in Forsyth County” (Nov. 10), how many more children and teachers are we willing to risk before North Carolinians take this pandemic seriously? With an outbreak of COVID-19 at Moore Magnet Elementary School, you would think someone finally might.

Following the reelection of Gov. Roy Cooper, I’m holding on to some semblance of hope that we can make it through this pandemic, yet the future looks bleak. The Cooper administration monitoring positive case counts and hospitalizations is a nice strategy, but I think we need more. Cooper is pushing for Medicaid expansion, so I’m sure that would help many people cover their expenses and allow them to receive proper treatments.