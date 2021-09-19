The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

This tactic is on the rise and will continue to gather Republican support, even in tightly controlled red states where they’ve done their best to suppress the Black vote.

Why? Two reasons.

One is that it’s all they’ve got. They can’t say, “We lost the election because more people like my opponent’s policies.” Part of their deceitful strategy is that they are the heirs to America’s political fortune, unlike those scabby foreigners who vote for Democrats.

The other reason they use it is because their followers buy it. They hate being wrong.

It’s the same reason they deny that the Civil War was about slavery.

Whether this strategy succeeds, I fear, is entirely a matter of how many votes Democrats can muster. They should be out there right now, pounding the pavement, preaching the truth and registering voters.

The enemy is numerous. Though less so thanks to COVID denial. It’s really going to be ironic if Democrats win big in 2022 because Republicans’ lies thinned their own herd.

Bobby Newsome

Winston-Salem

Normal living