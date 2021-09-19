The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Well done
As a resident of Clemmons I want to thank Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts for serving our county. He has proven to be an excellent listener and is forthright, compassionate and sincere in holding his promises to the voters of Forsyth County.
He had promised Clemmons residents that if we didn’t want a new equestrian center in Tanglewood, one would not be put there. I am delighted that was the outcome of the county commissioners’ decision (“Forsyth nixes Tanglewood event center,” Sept. 17). They have done a lot of work on this project, spent countless hours preparing and researching the issue and decided, in the end, it was not a good fit for that property.
Well done, county commissioners and Dudley Watts!
Andy Fenn
Clemmons
Election tactic
Journal, you are prescient. Not only did Rep. Madison Cawthorn lie about the N.C. gubernatorial election (“Cawthorn’s rhetoric requires a rebuke,” Sept. 5) — without, I might add, providing any evidence to support his deceitful claim — but then the opponents of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a heavily blue state, claimed that if he won the recall election they arranged, that it must be because of voter fraud.
This tactic is on the rise and will continue to gather Republican support, even in tightly controlled red states where they’ve done their best to suppress the Black vote.
Why? Two reasons.
One is that it’s all they’ve got. They can’t say, “We lost the election because more people like my opponent’s policies.” Part of their deceitful strategy is that they are the heirs to America’s political fortune, unlike those scabby foreigners who vote for Democrats.
The other reason they use it is because their followers buy it. They hate being wrong.
It’s the same reason they deny that the Civil War was about slavery.
Whether this strategy succeeds, I fear, is entirely a matter of how many votes Democrats can muster. They should be out there right now, pounding the pavement, preaching the truth and registering voters.
The enemy is numerous. Though less so thanks to COVID denial. It’s really going to be ironic if Democrats win big in 2022 because Republicans’ lies thinned their own herd.
Bobby Newsome
Winston-Salem
Normal living
When I first learned about COVID-19, from competent medical authorities who worked for the Trump administration, I did everything I could to avoid it. I followed the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci in particular. Despite former President Trump’s own transparent attempts to downplay the virus, and his promotion of sci-fi miracle cures, I followed the authoritative medical advice.
I was thrilled when vaccines were developed and eager to be inoculated. I ignored all the quack claims from people who had no credentials in their fields but just liked to act like know-it-alls on TikTok.
I was quickly inoculated and resumed normal living — until those who had refused to be inoculated ushered in the delta variant and we had to go backward.
The vast, vast majority of Americans dying of COVID-19 now are the unvaccinated.
I’m not particularly political. But it’s not hard for a person with common sense to understand that North Carolina’s health secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, knows more about the virus than Tucker Carlson. It’s just not that hard.
I don’t understand why the reluctant conservatives have to be coddled, bribed and punished into doing something that everyone else understands. Do they not see that vaccines protect them and their children? Are they so far down the rabbit hole that they’ll try anything but vaccines? If so, that’s an even greater crisis than COVID-19.
We’d be done with all this if it weren’t for their willful gullibility.
Yes, I’m angry. For legitimate reasons.
Simon Jeffries
Winston-Salem