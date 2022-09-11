The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

The queen

Back in 1978, I was a student at the University of London. After classes each night I would walk down Charring Cross Road to Leicester Square in the theater district hoping to find an interesting movie to watch before catching the tube back to the suburban town of Richmond where I lived.

One night, I was standing reading the movie poster in front of the Odeon Cinema on the east side of the square when I heard a car pull up at the curb behind me. I turned to see a large maroon-colored chauffeur-driven limousine. Two burly men came up and one opened the rear door. Out emerged Queen Elizabeth II dressed well, but not extravagantly. My jaw dropped as she glided by me, unescorted, and into the theater, not stopping, of course, to buy a ticket.

When I recovered from my surprise I bought a ticket and followed her inside. Thus we went to the movies together. Oddly enough I can't remember what the movie was!

William Longyard

Winston-Salem

Vote them out

In the late evening of Aug. 30, the Department of Justice responded to a request from former President Trump’s lawyers that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appoint a special master to review all documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. The DOJ convincingly laid out reasons as to why a special master was not necessary. But even more importantly, in my opinion, the DOJ listed facts showing that Trump’s representatives possibly hid and moved classified documents. Why is a question that must be answered along with why Trump had these papers in the first place.

And then the lies. Why in June did a Trump lawyer sign a statement telling DOJ that all classified materials had been returned when the FBI’s search months later proved otherwise?

I urge Journal readers to examine the DOJ’s filing to Judge Cannon: https://int.nyt.com/data/documenttools/doj-response-to-trump-request-for-special-master/1b30feb331082a68/full.pdf

It disproves Trump’s contention that an FBI raid was unnecessary because all anybody had to do was ask and he would have returned the documents. He was asked months before the FBI search and he only returned a small portion of documents.

Evidence from Jan. 6 to the present should convince thinking Americans that Trump and all political office holders in local, state and federal governments who still kneel at Trump’s knee are not worthy of holding any political office. Vote them out in November. You know who they are.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

Inalienable rights

Voting in a democratic society is a citizen's birthright and responsibility. It is the principle vehicle used to make this “a more perfect union." The Declaration of Independence references this as one of the "inalienable" rights that was being denied to British colonies which eventually caused them to declare war on the most powerful empire at that time. Even though this right was initially limited primarily to male Europeans who were property owners, over time this right would be extended to former enslaved populations and women.

Amendments had to be added to the Constitution to protect this sacred right. The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments are referred to as Freedom Amendments. The 19th Amendment granted women this right.

So many brave souls sacrificed their lives to turn this page of history. Another amendment was added to allow 18-year-olds the right to vote.

The urgency of now demands that we collectively uphold and fight those who would deny this sacred trust today. Let us be resolved to stay engaged in this ongoing struggle for the right to vote and go to the polls in massive numbers to defend democracy. Be determined and make a personal plan to vote. Don't let anyone deny you of your sacred inheritance to vote.

Fleming El-Amin

Winston-Salem