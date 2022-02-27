The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

I am a retired teacher who fully supported transparency. I never hid what I was teaching, and I resent the disrespect and distrust shown by some of the general public and Republican legislators towards public school educators.

Teachers are trained and qualified, plus they are required to follow the N.C. Standard Course of Study, which is easily available for all parents to see on each school's website. Many teachers send weekly letters to parents informing them what will be taught in their classrooms. Now, grades are available online, and parents are welcome to visit classrooms and volunteer in the school.

Dedicated teachers will do everything they can for their students. Our state needs to support the teachers who are already employed, and our state needs to provide an atmosphere that encourages young folks to enter this profession. Ridiculous laws such as SB 755 that demand excessive transparency, or laws that require cameras to spy on classrooms or laws that restrict teaching "uncomfortable" subjects hurt our educational system.

Parents have access to what is being taught, and they can be involved with their own children's education. Legislators need to ask teachers what they need and take the time to listen!