The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Still broadcasting?
Last week I saw a headline from the Fox News website: “How Democratic presidents Clinton, Obama and Biden caused the crisis in Ukraine.”
These people will do anything to avoid holding Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable, won’t they?
I’m not sure how they’re still broadcasting, though. I thought President Biden was going to freeze all Russian assets in the U.S.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
Democratic principles
I must respectfully disagree with the writer of the Feb. 22 letter “Biblical principles.” He may desire legislators who share his beliefs, but what we all need today are legislators who respect democratic principles. Christianity is not under threat today — democracy is.
The Bible is not the law of the land — the U.S. Constitution is. It promises every citizen the freedom to practice or not practice any religion as they see fit. The Constitution forbids religious tests for office. Every politician running to support “biblical principles” is a threat to that freedom.
The letter writer refers to the violence that he says will result from a lack of biblical principles. But many of the Jan. 6 insurrections were expressing their belief in biblical principles when they attacked Capitol police officers and tried to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. Their belief in former President Trump’s Big Lie about voter fraud — and their support for Trump himself, despite his many moral flaws — is a result of their mistaken adherence to “biblical principles.”
Many of those people today say they’re preparing for civil war. Is violence in the name of religious dominance a “biblical principle”?
If honesty is a biblical principle, Bible believers will be required to acknowledge that problem.
We need more people, including Christians, to stand up for democratic, constitutional, American principles like freedom of conscience and equally. Those principles will keep our nation healthy.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
Transparent education
I was very upset when I heard about HB 755, the academic transparency bill (“Academic transparency bill worries educators,” Feb. 21).
I am a retired teacher who fully supported transparency. I never hid what I was teaching, and I resent the disrespect and distrust shown by some of the general public and Republican legislators towards public school educators.
Teachers are trained and qualified, plus they are required to follow the N.C. Standard Course of Study, which is easily available for all parents to see on each school's website. Many teachers send weekly letters to parents informing them what will be taught in their classrooms. Now, grades are available online, and parents are welcome to visit classrooms and volunteer in the school.
Dedicated teachers will do everything they can for their students. Our state needs to support the teachers who are already employed, and our state needs to provide an atmosphere that encourages young folks to enter this profession. Ridiculous laws such as SB 755 that demand excessive transparency, or laws that require cameras to spy on classrooms or laws that restrict teaching "uncomfortable" subjects hurt our educational system.
Parents have access to what is being taught, and they can be involved with their own children's education. Legislators need to ask teachers what they need and take the time to listen!
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
Connect some dots
Targeting the incomes of Russian oligarchs and Putin mega-rich buddies is an idea long held by many short-term thinkers, but that horse has already left the barn. Gaining a few million or billions from a handful of thieves and family members will not go very far to help arm the Ukrainians.
Should the reader have the stomach, please read Steve Bannon's manifesto and writings. It would not be much of a mental stretch to connect some dots between Putin/Trump/Bannon and their shared validation and instinct for violence and power-grabbing pretenses.
Bruce C. Anderson
Clemmons
Graphic details
What possible purpose could there be in printing the graphic details of the child pornography case that was reported on Feb. 24 ("Pastor sentenced in child porn case")? Sensationalism? Shame on you. All you had to do was report the court findings.
Stacey Baker
Clemmons