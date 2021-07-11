The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Boonville

Forget about it

If you think that Trump supporters who still buy the Big Lie will ever be able to admit the truth and reject the Big Liar, forget about it! It is well known that once a conspiracy theory takes hold in someone’s mind they do not give it up easily, if ever. Every bit of factual evidence used to argue against the conspiracy is contorted by the believer into further evidence of the conspiracy. Truth and facts make no difference.

Where do we go from here? How do we, as a country, ever get through our current status on the edge of losing our democracy to authoritarianism, cultism, fascism and minority rule?

Our future is in the hands of Republican leaders who, in contrast to much of their base, understand that the Big Lie is just that, a lie. They know that the 2020 election was fair, that there was no “steal.” Instead of informing their constituents of the truth, they feed those lies and conspiracies. They use the base’s strongly held beliefs in nonexistent election fraud to falsely justify new election laws that are designed to suppress votes that are more likely to be Democratic than Republican.