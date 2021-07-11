The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Impact of ignorance
Hats off to the opinion columns by Michael Gerson (“Today our nation needs civic healing”) and John Hood (“N.C. schools blow it on history, civics”) on July 4, an appropriate date to express their concerns about Americans’ ignorance of our nation’s history and political systems.
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is one example of the impact of this ignorance. Millions of voters did not like or accept the 2020 election results, but members of the mob were led to believe they were patriots and justified in the use of violence to overturn the election. In reality, their attack was not a patriotic act, but a criminal and rebellious act against the country that was created by true patriots 245 years earlier.
Participants in the Jan. 6 attack obviously failed their first and most important patriotic duty, to learn and understand American values and how those values have driven American history. They were blinded by their ignorance and brainwashed into believing they were defending the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence and implemented in the U.S. Constitution. Instead, their inability to accept their candidate’s loss boiled over into action that resembles something we would see in a Third World country. Not how the Founding Fathers wanted our democracy to work.
Gary Meeks
Boonville
Forget about it
If you think that Trump supporters who still buy the Big Lie will ever be able to admit the truth and reject the Big Liar, forget about it! It is well known that once a conspiracy theory takes hold in someone’s mind they do not give it up easily, if ever. Every bit of factual evidence used to argue against the conspiracy is contorted by the believer into further evidence of the conspiracy. Truth and facts make no difference.
Where do we go from here? How do we, as a country, ever get through our current status on the edge of losing our democracy to authoritarianism, cultism, fascism and minority rule?
Our future is in the hands of Republican leaders who, in contrast to much of their base, understand that the Big Lie is just that, a lie. They know that the 2020 election was fair, that there was no “steal.” Instead of informing their constituents of the truth, they feed those lies and conspiracies. They use the base’s strongly held beliefs in nonexistent election fraud to falsely justify new election laws that are designed to suppress votes that are more likely to be Democratic than Republican.
We need conservative leaders to stand up and denounce the conspiracies and lies that are endangering our democracy. We need conservative leaders to, instead, espouse their conservative concepts. Let’s debate issues. Republican leaders are the only ones who can get us beyond our current dangerous political crisis.
Evan Ballard
Elkin
Not owed
Former first lady Melania Trump was former President Donald Trump’s lover while he was married to his second wife. After becoming first lady, while visiting detained immigrant children at the Southern border, she wore a jacket with the words, “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” on its back. She ostensibly began an anti-online bullying campaign while being married to the biggest online bully on the planet.
Now why, exactly, should she be on the cover of Vogue magazine (“Magazine bias,” July 5)? What has she accomplished?
Vogue doesn’t owe her a magazine cover and it doesn’t have to be liberal to draw that conclusion.
Anne Steves
Winston-Salem
Biden’s fault?
According to columnist Marc Thiessen (“Lure the unvaccinated by giving Trump credit,” July 8), it is President Biden’s fault that former President Trump has not encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated. That Trump, who is vaccinated, has refused to tout the vaccination to the detriment of the nation and his own reputation is consistent with his habitually erratic and dangerous behavior and no one else’s fault.