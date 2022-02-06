The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

An amusing coincidence
I was quite intrigued when I read the Jan. 28 editorial “Celebrate our bridges,” highlighting the recognition of the design of the Green Street pedestrian bridge and its arched structural supports.
Did anyone else find it an amusing coincidence that the bridge designer’s name is Donald McDonald and the design project manager’s name for this expensive, enhanced design is Rodney Money? Thankfully they didn’t paint the arches golden! Hopefully you won’t choke on your hamburger as you chuckle!
Bob Young
Clemmons
Very dangerous
It looks like former President Trump is running around the country making speeches again. He just cannot accept that he is no longer president.
I have never seen someone so sore about losing an election. There have been other candidates who ran for president and did not win, but they were not sore losers. OK, so Trump did not get elected. He also did not end up in jail. He had followers do his dirty work while he and his family watched the attack and seemed to be having a good time.
Trump told his followers to march down to the Capitol. He said, “I’ll be there with you,” but that was a lie.
So much pain was brought by those who did it. There should be a place to put Trump and his followers so they can think about what they did.
It seems as if Trump might want to run again, and his speeches sound as if he wants to get revenge because he lost the election. To pardon people who listened to him and attacked is very dangerous. I am very thankful we have Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.
James Fleming
Clemmons
We need the Journal
I want to thank executive editor Andy Morrissey for his article “People read the Journal for a reason” on page A2 of the Jan. 30 Journal. I strongly agree that we need the Winston-Salem Journal. Without the news from the Journal, our community would be at a loss for what is going on around town and around the state. A great example of this is the recent fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant. Yes, this is national news (unfortunately), but it is necessary that we hear it from our journalists first. In addition, without the Journal, we would miss the smaller news, some of which is positive and brings a smile. I really need positive news during this time! And the quality of our journalists is top-notch.
I read news from other outlets too, but my first stop almost every morning is the Journal. Of course, an added perk is the puzzles!
Gayle Goldsmith
Clemmons
Chief Mayo
What a treasure Winston-Salem has in our fire chief, Trey Mayo. His calm management and wisdom to confer with national experts on the Winston Weaver Co. disaster, a fire the likes of which our city fire departments have never seen, exemplifies superior leadership.
The weight of resolute responsibility Chief Mayo carried was evident in every public update he provided.
Each and every fireman on duty deserves the highest gratitude for their exhausting, dangerous and dedicated work. May they soon enjoy a well-deserved respite, especially Chief Mayo. Thank you, chief, for keeping our city calm and safe.
Bonnie J. Doerr
Winston-Salem
No more extremes
Wow, the liberals sure are riled up.
Let me just say, in response to the Feb. 3 letter “Free market forces,” that I’m against fascism and I’m against Marxism. I’m for democracy and for responsibility and for the U.S. Constitution.
Republicans aren’t banning books — they’re withdrawing them from school curricula when they determine that the books in question are not appropriate for certain age levels. They’re not denying history — of course racism exists. They’re trying to prevent today’s children from being indoctrinated by racist Marxists who want to blame all white people for what happened. Our history of slavery needs to be taught — but the idea that all white people are bad because of their skin color shouldn’t be.
Too many people are invested in extremes today, on the left and on the right. Can’t we meet in the middle and do what’s right?
Jerry Agee
Winston-Salem