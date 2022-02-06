The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

So much pain was brought by those who did it. There should be a place to put Trump and his followers so they can think about what they did.

It seems as if Trump might want to run again, and his speeches sound as if he wants to get revenge because he lost the election. To pardon people who listened to him and attacked is very dangerous. I am very thankful we have Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president.

We need the Journal

I want to thank executive editor Andy Morrissey for his article “People read the Journal for a reason” on page A2 of the Jan. 30 Journal. I strongly agree that we need the Winston-Salem Journal. Without the news from the Journal, our community would be at a loss for what is going on around town and around the state. A great example of this is the recent fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant. Yes, this is national news (unfortunately), but it is necessary that we hear it from our journalists first. In addition, without the Journal, we would miss the smaller news, some of which is positive and brings a smile. I really need positive news during this time! And the quality of our journalists is top-notch.