The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Wake Forest masking
The front-page of the Aug. 20 Journal shows two images from Wake Forest University of current and new students, none of whom are wearing a mask. Wake Forest has one of the top medical schools in the U.S. whose infectious disease experts would advise mask-wearing especially during the beginning of the school year with so many students coming from all over the country and from international areas.
Are all of these students vaccinated? Are all of the faculty and staff vaccinated?
Our local hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID cases. How long do people think it will take for Wake Forest to have its own epidemic of COVID, especially with such lackadaisical attitude towards the risks of spread?
September and October will be very interesting on Wake Forest’s campus.
Dr. Lewis H. Nelson
Winston-Salem
Could be worse
I know it looks as if President Joe Biden has made a mess in Afghanistan. But imagine how much worse things would be if Donald Trump were still president.
From when I’m writing, three days ago Trump was complaining that Biden hadn’t done enough to help Afghan refugees. Two days ago he spun on his heel (once he realized that his white supremacist base doesn’t want any more brown-skinned people here) and started complaining that Biden has done too much for them.
Biden fumbled the ball, but Trump is a dumpster fire. His (final) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban and made a deal without including the Afghan government. Trump wanted to invite Taliban leaders to Camp David. Judging by Trump’s relationship with Kim Jong-un, it’s not unreasonable to think that Trump would be praising the Taliban if he were in office right now. He’d claim that they were running things right and our Afghan allies were getting what they deserved. He’d probably invite them to the next State of the Union.
He’d be supported by Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, who have both been praising the Taliban on Twitter. And he would have said that our Afghan allies were getting what they deserved.
I’m so glad Biden, a man of conscience, is our president!
Rodney Page
Winston-Salem
Intervention needed
After the 2016 election, I bought a used Prius because I felt that as far as mitigating fossil fuel use goes, we would have to do it ourselves. A year ago I put solar panels on my house. As a result, both my gasoline bill and electricity bills, plus greenhouse gas emissions, are significantly lower.
I’m fortunate that I can afford those changes. I am also on the waiting list for Arbor Acres, which intends to build a luxury apartment complex without — as far as I know — any alternative energy component. How can it be that a brand new building can go up without renewable energy being required?
What I want to know is what is Winston-Salem going to do? What is Forsyth County going to do? What is North Carolina going to do besides raising the level of roads in the Outer Banks?
Grassroots, local-level intervention is necessary for the benefit of all citizens.
Louise Marlowe
Winston-Salem
Loving your neighbor
I read the Aug. 15 article “A great divide” about the rift among Moravians over same-sex marriage with great concern. Moravians have always preached about loving your neighbor, and the Concerned Moravians are all about hate.
I left a church I had attended for more than 40 years over their treatment of my gay best friend. He was active in the choir, a youth leader and a board member. Once he came out, he was asked to resign from all of these because he wasn’t appropriate to be a leader. The pain affected my whole family. I wish that he had been treated with love and acceptance instead of bigotry.
My family has vowed to follow the teachings of Jesus and love our neighbors whether they are gay, straight, Black, white or any other “difference” because that is what Jesus wants us to do. I believe the Moravian Church should love all of our neighbors as well.