The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Biden fumbled the ball, but Trump is a dumpster fire. His (final) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Taliban and made a deal without including the Afghan government. Trump wanted to invite Taliban leaders to Camp David. Judging by Trump’s relationship with Kim Jong-un, it’s not unreasonable to think that Trump would be praising the Taliban if he were in office right now. He’d claim that they were running things right and our Afghan allies were getting what they deserved. He’d probably invite them to the next State of the Union.

He’d be supported by Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, who have both been praising the Taliban on Twitter. And he would have said that our Afghan allies were getting what they deserved.

I’m so glad Biden, a man of conscience, is our president!

Rodney Page

Winston-Salem

Intervention needed

After the 2016 election, I bought a used Prius because I felt that as far as mitigating fossil fuel use goes, we would have to do it ourselves. A year ago I put solar panels on my house. As a result, both my gasoline bill and electricity bills, plus greenhouse gas emissions, are significantly lower.