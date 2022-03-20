The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Fairy tale

The argument that our rights come from a “creator,” as the writer of the March 17 letter “Self-evident truths” claims, has one major flaw: There’s no such thing as a creator. It’s just a fairy tale that too many people have taken too seriously.

We can’t base our whole system of government on a fairy tale.

The writer may as well claim that our rights come from Harry Potter.

No, sorry, I know it’s really tempting, but there’s no one coming to save us or punish our foes. We have to figure this out for ourselves. Fortunately, the writers of the Constitution got us off to a pretty good start.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem

So confused

We have Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine and bombing civil buildings and killing civilians. The West (U.S., U.K., EU and NATO) is presenting a unified front against Russia by imposing massive sanctions. We are providing the Ukrainian military with small arms and munitions.

What I don't understand is the West repeatedly telling Putin that it will not physically engage him and run the risk of starting World War III. The West will not say, "We draw the line at XYZ. Putin, if you cross that line we will physically defend Ukraine with force." The West thereby tells Putin he can do whatever he wants; Putin is calling the shots, not the West. Putin will continue to destroy Ukraine and kill thousands of civilians. Bottom line: How does the West think it can stop Putin's war with its current policies, practices and statements?

Adding to my confusion is how can people believe that if former President Trump had won reelection that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine? This is by far the most idiotic perspective I have ever heard.

Putin was Trump's BFF; Trump believed that Putin does not lie, cheat, steal, spy, etc. Trump did everything he could to destroy NATO. Trump hated Ukraine because its government would not help him lie, cheat and steal an election. Trump would have told Putin, “Take Ukraine; it's a worthless corrupt country from top to bottom and the people of Ukraine should be punished. We don't care and we won't stop you."

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

Better leaders

On March 15, Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden’s very qualified nomination to the Federal Reserve Board, withdrew her name because top Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee refused to let her nomination go forward. Why? Because she has acknowledged that climate change could pose a threat to our economic stability, which top bankers and economists all over the world are also saying.

Republicans stalled her nomination because powerful oil, gas and coal lobbyists opposed Raskin, who might actually be a voice of reason, given the dire consequences of climate change unless we change our dependence on fossil fuels. So they stalled her nomination, along with even the reappointment of Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve Board.

So we have Republicans in our Senate who think it is better to leave our country without a functioning Federal Reserve Board in this time of high inflation; and it is better to turn a blind eye to the climate change crisis than tackle these top issues.

We need better leaders in Congress if we are to remain a strong country that survives the deepening crisis of climate change.

Judy Aanstad

Winston-Salem

Restraint

The writer of the March 17 letter “To clarify” says that presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all signed more executive orders than former President Trump, suggesting that Trump is more restrained than the three of them.

The problem with that assertion is that each of those three presidents signed their executive orders over spans of eight years.

Trump signed a comparable number in a mere four.

He really should not be given an opportunity to sign more. It made my skin crawl to put the words “Trump” and “restrained” in the same sentence. In no sense do they belong together.

Charles Moody

Winston-Salem