The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Two purposes

Here’s an idea: If we’re going to have a sculpture represent our city, instead of using a non-native, invasive weed (“City Oks $1M for dandelion art,” July 2), how about using a native plant that can serve two purposes?

Either common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) or butterflyweed (A. tuberosa) would be a much better choice. They’re native, their blossoms are great for pollinators and when the seeds are ripe, the pods open and the seeds and fluff blow in the wind, just like dandelion seeds. It’s the host plant of the Monarch butterfly caterpillar: the caterpillar eats the leaves, transforms into a chrysalis which in turn metamorphoses into a beautiful butterfly.

In addition to the tall flower sculpture and seed sculptures on the ground, real milkweed could be planted around the area. Win-win: good for pollinators and Monarch butterflies — good for our image as a city that cares about its environment.

Pat Eisenach

Winston-Salem

The choice is clear

It is impossible to be connected to the world these days and not be aware of the conversation about gun violence in the United States. On almost any day, a quick look at any Triad news media will reveal reports of yet another shooting. Without a concerted effort to address how we have arrived here, this sickness will continue to fester in our society.

Guns are a part of the problem, so let’s have a discussion about reasonable steps to address this part of the problem. Our candidates for U.S. Senate have vastly differing approaches to this issue.

Cheri Beasley has clearly supported proposals for universal background checks, encouraging safe storage of guns and keeping combat-style weapons and high-capacity magazines off our streets.

Ted Budd says no to gun-control legislation. His stated position is that he will not support any legislation that “infringes on the due process rights of law-abiding citizens.”

I think it is also fair to consider the rights of law-abiding children in classrooms and law-abiding citizens driving on the streets of Winston-Salem. Doing nothing infringes on their rights. Second Amendment rights must have limitations in the same manner that freedom of speech is restricted.

Cheri Beasley is willing to take on this difficult issue and willing to have that conversation. Budd simply says no. He has become part of the problem and endangers the existence of a peaceful society.

The choice for who should occupy the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina is clear.

David Crawford

Mount Airy

Nothing but cruelty

With the overthrow of Roe by Supreme Court partisans, we’re seeing more and more that the Republican Party stands for nothing but cruelty. Its highest priority seems to be to make its perceived foes — which now include 10-year-old rape victims — suffer.

First Republican pundits and legislators said the story of the raped 10-year-old girl from Ohio was phony.

Well, the story turned out to be true, so rather than apologize, Republicans went after the Indiana doctor, Caitlin Bernard, who performed the abortion. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita went on Fox News and said he’d investigate whether she broke state law.

Well, it turns out Dr. Bernard followed the law, which you’d think Rokita would know.

Some Republicans, like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, insisted that the 10-year-old should still have been forced to carry her pregnancy to term, even if it endangered her own health. To them, this child has become a symbol of their insistence that no compassionate exceptions should ever be allowed.

We see the same thing happening in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the federal government over President Biden’s executive order that women whose lives are threatened by pregnancy have a right to abortion.

To these Republican activists, women are nothing but breeding stock, existing for the sole purpose of delivering babies.

I know that most Republicans don’t feel that way. So why do they continue to vote for politicians who do?

Vanessa Anders

Winston-Salem