The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

A secular government
The Journal published a letter on Oct. 9 (“Violated principles”) declaring that the U.S. was founded on Judeo/Christian values. Anyone who has actually read American history knows that the authors of the U.S. Constitution and other Founding Fathers were deists and atheists and they established a secular government.
A letter published Nov. 27 (“Thankful?”) is going back further in history to prove that the founding of the U.S. is rooted in Christian values as practiced by Pilgrims (Puritans). The Puritans supposedly came here in search of religious freedom, but they were actually only in search of their own religious freedom with no tolerance for other religions.
The Massachusetts Bay Colony was founded in 1629 by Puritans and the colonial government eventually became subordinate to the religion. Civil authorities were expected to enforce religious rules. Quakers, heretics (anyone not a Puritan) and other religious dissidents were subject to punishment.
Ask Quakers (and other heretics) how their ancestors were treated by the Puritans. They were hanged and imprisoned and endured other forms of punishment from the Puritans. The Founding Fathers, remembering the excesses of the Puritans, included in the First Amendment the prohibition of a national religion. Thank God!
Robert Kendall
Winston-Salem
Clean energy future
Kudos to Winston-Salem City Council members for their unanimous vote for a Clean Energy Future (Rajesh Kapileshwari: “Clean energy is in our future,” Nov. 28). They join Forsyth County and more than 170 communities across the country that have pledged to fight the climate crisis that is causing more frequent and more damaging storms, coastal flooding, horrendous record breaking wildfires, crop failures, coral reef die-offs and increased health risks. We already feel it here with flooded basements, power outages, school and business closings, increased taxes and insurance costs, expensive preventive tree removal, closed roads, soil loss, and damaged property.
The county and city realize that they cannot do it by themselves. The city represents only 3% of electricity consumption. The rest and resulting polluting carbon dioxide and methane are produced by our residential properties, industry, businesses, hospitals, schools, transportation and construction. With hope, we will be hearing from our government leaders to educate and incentivize every citizen and business leader to take action.
Everyone needs to understand the environmental impact on our health and well-being and formulate a plan to enjoy the benefits of switching to alternative forms of energy. Our local leaders also should be lobbying with the state and federal government to stop pouring billions into subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. Instead, reinstate those expired tax rebates for solar panels, building insulation and more efficient cars. In the long run, we will have a stronger economy, fewer deaths and catastrophic losses and a healthier population.
Gus Preschle
Lewisville
A stable genius
Let me see if I understand this:
President Trump, the U.S. military’s biggest supporter ever, is threatening to veto the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act unless Congress includes a measure unrelated to the military: repeal of the shield that protects companies from liability for user content online.
That protection is what allows Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies to operate; they’re not held legally responsible for falsehoods, threats, etc., that their users post because of this provision.
Trump wants the provision removed because he wants to sue these companies for "censoring" him.
But if the provisions are removed and companies are held liable for their content, they’re going to be tighter than ever about what they allow lest they be sued. They certainly wouldn’t let a liar like Donald Trump have a platform.
This “very stable genius” stuff — yeah, I don’t think there's much to that.
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
Hard to believe
Everywhere I go I see people wearing masks — inside businesses and stores, even running in the park. It’s hard to believe that anyone is stupid enough to not wear a mask.
I want desperately to sit in a restaurant or a movie theater, but I won’t until the numbers drop.
Is it true that the red states are now being hit harder than the blue states? This shouldn’t be political, but it should be obvious to everyone by now that taking steps saves lives.
Thank you, Mayor Allen Joines and Gov. Roy Cooper for doing the right thing.
James Holson
Winston-Salem
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!