The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Sanctity of life

Just a reminder that when conservatives talk about “the sanctity of life,” they don’t mean children sitting in schools preparing to be attacked by men with assault weapons. Not their lives. They don’t mean people who need medical care for diabetes or cancer but can’t afford it. It’s not their lives that should be sanctified. They don’t mean police who have to face unhinged civilians with assault rifles. No, those lives aren’t sacred.

They mean tiny, unfeeling, unthinking fetuses smaller than beans. It’s only those lives that are sacred. That’s it.

Just keep that in mind when they start spouting off.

Gerald Bean

Winston-Salem

Moral decline

Cal Thomas, in his June 22 column, “Is our nation in moral decline?” conveniently left a few things out that are evidence of the moral decline of our nation:

A power-hungry former president who began planting unwarranted seeds of doubt about the security of elections before the first vote was cast; expanded and perpetuated lies about election fraud without one shred of truthful evidence; then used his go-to tactic of bullying in an attempt to convince election officials to change the outcomes of certified elections.

This president’s supporters, including multiple elected members of the Republican Party, who stood by silently as the president himself ignited an armed, deadly insurrection in an attempt to overthrow the election results.

A Republican Party that, to this day, uses the lie of election fraud as a battle cry to unite its supporters so it can regain power, without any real agenda to improve the lives of its supporters, most of whom have been duped into believing the Republicans will “save the country” from the non-white citizens and immigrants they have been told are their enemies.

Gun-rights extremists who attempt to block every effort to pass needed gun-control measures, as the tide of gun violence escalates unabated in our country.

Media outlets that take every possible opportunity, often times without any factual evidence, to plant divisions between people, convincing their viewers that anyone who disagrees with them is their sworn enemy, fomenting hatred that sometimes turns into violence.

Just want to set the record straight.

Terry Wooding

Winston-Salem

Going beyond

Apparently Justice Clarence Thomas wants to go beyond striking down Roe v. Wade to include banning contraception and same-sex marriage.

Prior to 1967, interracial marriage was banned in 31 states. Does he plan to strike down that too and criminalize himself and his wife Ginni?

Christine Fricke

Rural Hall

Footing the bill

Is it too much to ask for our elected officials who are drafting or co-sponsoring bills to be familiar with existing laws and basic facts? As the article on June 16 points out (“Fuel bill aims at making a point”), electric vehicle drivers already pay a fee that more than offsets what they would pay in gas taxes to support N.C. roads. Furthermore, several U.S.-made EVs and plug-in hybrids already exist (made by Ford, Chevrolet, Tesla and others) that cost less than the average new car price of $47,000. Rising temperatures from climate change (such as we are experiencing now), rising sea levels and increased extreme weather events are measurable facts that are scientifically proven to be linked to CO2 emissions. The U.S. emits the most CO2 per capita of any country, partially because of our excessive use of low-efficiency internal combustion vehicles. Finally, renewable energy is increasingly produced right here in N.C. while the U.S. imports 8.5 million barrels per day of petroleum from abroad.

Hard-working taxpayers “footing the bill” for legislators to file ludicrous bills that would prop up outdated combustion technology is actually the biggest problem presented in the article. Instead, we should work together to get behind free-market solutions (such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act recently endorsed by the Winston-Salem City Council) that would boost renewable energy, improve EV technology and lower carbon emissions, thus benefitting North Carolinians now and for generations to come.

Michael McCrory

Winston-Salem