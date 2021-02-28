The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Debunked
“Debunking” is an important word for our times. And it started right here in the Tar Heel State.
In February 1820, the 16th U.S. Congress was debating the issue of slavery and whether it should be outlawed in Missouri (i.e., Missouri Compromise). The debate was long, heated and tedious. Late in the process, the representative from Buncombe County, N.C., rose to give his thoughts “from Buncombe.” His speech was a real “stem-winder,” and he was shouted down, as the Congressional Record reports, “so clamorously and so perseveringly” that he stopped altogether.
Thereafter, “talking buncombe” became “bunkum,” anything not worth hearing. Such palaver was called a “bunch of bunk,” and in time was called out for its fallacies, inconsistencies and lies. “Debunking” has become the common term for fact-checking.
That congressman was Felix Walker, whose footprints across North Carolina history are long. In 1775, at age 21, he left his Rutherford County home to join with Daniel Boone in marking Boone Trace into the Kentucky wilderness. One day short of reaching the site of future Fort Boonesborough, he was wounded in an attack by a party of Shawnees attempting to dissuade these trespassers. Shot through both knees, Walker was carried onward in a litter.
Today, those who “clamorously and perseveringly” continue believing in and acting upon debunked conspiracy theories can end up shooting themselves in the foot.
Thanks, Felix Walker, for reminding us: “Blessed are they who have nothing to say and cannot be persuaded to say it.”
Randell Jones
Winston-Salem
Like a fiddle
Former President Trump played conservatives like a fiddle, pointing them to brown-skinned people, Black Lives Matter and Democrats as the cause of all their problems. In the meantime, his big tax cut shifted the tax burden from the rich to the middle class and poor. Their taxes will go up this year as part of the deal he signed into law.
Trump told his followers not to listen to the free press, not even Fox News. He told them not to listen to scientists or doctors or police or clergy or congressional leaders or anyone but him. He damaged the reputations of both Republicans and evangelicals. And the writer of the Feb. 11 letter “‘Sophisticated’ readers” wants more.
If that’s not “gullible,” nothing is.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
Golden calf
So, at CPAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference) idolaters built a golden statue of disgraced, twice-impeached former President Trump. They turned him into a golden calf.
I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen it on video.
These are people who would have declared the Ten Commandments “fake news.” Jesus would have kicked them out of the temple.
If the writer of the Feb. 23 letter “Our nation’s values” wants to know why “Faith in the God of the Bible is ridiculed,” these people provide a clue.
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem
Now is the time
Half a million deaths from the coronavirus. Millions infected. It is a natural disaster that was impossible to fathom just a year ago.
Many of our Republican legislators in Washington enabled an administration that was unprepared and inept as it faced a national crisis. Many of them enabled the deniers. Now they have a chance to redeem themselves. Now is their chance to lead our country toward recovery. They should pass the $1.9 trillion recovery bill.
Yes, it will cost that much to pull everyone out of this COVID catastrophe. They cannot leave anyone behind. It is not the time to whine about the national debt. They remained silent for four years as it steadily grew. Now is the time to lend a helping hand toward everyone in our nation so we can recover and become stronger than ever.