The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen it on video.

These are people who would have declared the Ten Commandments “fake news.” Jesus would have kicked them out of the temple.

If the writer of the Feb. 23 letter “Our nation’s values” wants to know why “Faith in the God of the Bible is ridiculed,” these people provide a clue.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

Now is the time

Half a million deaths from the coronavirus. Millions infected. It is a natural disaster that was impossible to fathom just a year ago.

Many of our Republican legislators in Washington enabled an administration that was unprepared and inept as it faced a national crisis. Many of them enabled the deniers. Now they have a chance to redeem themselves. Now is their chance to lead our country toward recovery. They should pass the $1.9 trillion recovery bill.