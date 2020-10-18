The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Kindness in Kernersville
Now in our country, there are protests, riots, burning buildings, lootings and killings. Hate is now the new normal toward our president, police and America. I would like to tell my experience of the kindness of the people in Kernersville.
- After church on Sunday, my wife and I were in the parking lot going into a restaurant for breakfast. It was Memorial Day weekend and I was wearing my VFW hat, as I am a Korean war veteran. A couple came up to us and thanked me for my service to our country and gave me a $20 bill, saying have breakfast on us.
- Another time eating at a restaurant someone paid for our dinner, not knowing who they were. Again, I was wearing clothes that indicated I was a war veteran.
- Then again, eating at another restaurant, a young woman with three young kids thanked me for my service and paid for our dinner.
- Three weeks ago, we went to a restaurant for breakfast on Saturday and there were 3-4 couples waiting to get seated. We decided to leave, then a couple told us they were next to be seated and wanted us to take their place, which we did and were seated. I was using a walker due to my rheumatoid arthritis and my Korean war disability. When we went to pay our bill, we were told it was already paid for.
Let’s not forget the great kindness of people in America and Kernersville. From a proud veteran, “Thank you, Kernersville.”
God bless America.
Ron Kirkpatrick
Kernersville
Selfish demands
The writer of the Oct. 16 letter “Our only hope” asks how we can expect God’s spirit to stay in the U.S. when we accept abortion as a right and necessity, and “as we afford women’s selfish demands.”
Without going into the detail of all the other selfish demands in our national history, I’m a bit curious how God’s spirit could bear to stay while the native peoples were raped and murdered and their land stolen, while men and women held in slavery were bought and sold and beaten and raped and separated from their children, while industries sell products they know are deadly, while politicians make policies and laws that increasingly increase the divide between the rich and the poor.
I simply find it interesting that women’s demands to make decisions for their own bodies “trump,” in the writer’s mind, all the decidedly un-Christian decisions that have been made on this continent since the 15th century.
God, as many have suspected all along, is apparently as misogynist as those who have created him in their own image.
Judith Dancy
Winston-Salem
Trust the science
Joyce Krawiec is a conservative Republican representing District 31 in the State Senate. What does her typical supporter look like?
I am a millennial who moved to North Carolina from California four years ago to study at Wake Forest University. I love science so much that I earned a master’s degree in it. Many people assume that I am a hardcore Democrat based on my background. Yet I strongly support Joyce and other Republicans because I have seen the other side’s policies in action.
My home state has double-digit unemployment, sky-high housing costs and exorbitant taxes that are causing more than half a million people to flee every year. Democratic politicians have gone so crazy that they are even attempting to remove anti-discrimination language from the state constitution.
Thanks to excellent leadership from state leaders like Joyce Krawiec, North Carolina is an oasis in comparison. Our unemployment rate is nowhere near the double-digit rates in California. The state’s conservative leadership also had the foresight to create a rainy day fund that will allow it to recover from COVID-19 much faster than elsewhere.
They say people need to “trust the science.” This California scientist has looked at the data, and the truth is clear. We must reelect Joyce Krawiec and other Republicans this November.
Eric Henderson
Belews Creek
Math problem
I have a problem with President Trump’s federal income tax payments of $0-$750 per year (“Report unveils taxes,” Sept. 29).
I own an exceedingly small business (S Corporation) that grossed $28,372 in 2019. My federal tax payment for last year was $6,182.01. How is it that I paid thousands of dollars to Trump’s payment of $0-hundreds? For one thing, I do not carry debt on my business.
What I want to know is do we need tax reform to stop bleeding small businesses in this country, a new president, or both?
Gail B. Williams
Winston-Salem
Health and wellness
As a family physician, I support Terri Legrand for N.C. Senate District 31. Terri’s vision is to work across party lines for the improvement of all North Carolinians, with particular focus on health care and education.
Medicaid expansion is vital. More than 600,000 working adults in North Carolina are unable to afford health insurance, and yet many do not qualify for Medicaid. The funding is already built into our budget and North Carolina helps foot the bill for the 38 states that have legislated coverage. Many states see their average health care costs decrease after Medicaid expansion, and our economy will grow by an estimated $4 billion. I encounter patients daily who cannot pay for the cost of the care they need — this is worsening because of job and insurance losses due to COVID. Terri will fight corporate interests and get expanded coverage for those who need it.
About the incorrect accusation that Terri supports “defunding the police”: Current standards require our police officers to guide citizens to appropriate social service facilities — Senior Services for elder abuse allegations, shelters for the homeless and school resource officers who work with juvenile offenders. Terri will critically look at what we ask our police officers to do and work to allocate resources appropriately so that they may perform the enforcement roles they were trained for, rather than the jobs for which other professionals are trained.
Let’s elect a leader who values North Carolina’s health and wellness. Let’s elect Terri Legrand.
Dr. Aimee Lischke
Kernersville
The living generation
The writer of the Oct. 13 letter “‘A thing of wax’” raises important caveats about “originalist” readings of the Constitution by Supreme Court justices. “Originalism” enjoins judges to interpret the meaning of the Constitution through the intent of the framers of the document and not through a current political (or religious) lens. This legal theory has, in recent decades, been propounded by ultra-conservative legal scholars and institutions; most prominently by Justice Antonin Scalia and institutions like George Mason University Law School, the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation.
In a politically polarized world where judges are nominated by partisan politicians, it beggars belief to anticipate that zealous adherents to a theory, conservative or liberal, will simply jettison its tenets, and their past mindset, when elevated to the federal or Supreme courts. Thomas Jefferson understood this well, hence his fear that the Constitution could become “wax in the hands of the judiciary.”
More importantly, Jefferson was acutely aware that the authority of the Constitution decayed if it lost relevance to the contemporary world. In a letter of 1789 to its prime author, James Madison, he remarked that “No society can make a perpetual constitution or even a perpetual law. The earth always belongs to the living generation.”
Jefferson’s comment implies that we worry less about what the framers thought about, say, the Second Amendment in their era, but about its impact for the mortality of living generations. But we cannot know this.
John Harrison
Winston-Salem
