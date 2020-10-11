The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Honest and reliable
Thumbs up for the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Particularly concerned about prompt and traceable delivery of my ballot, I hand-delivered it to the appropriate office. (Information on where and how comes with the ballot.) The entire process was efficient, flawless and unlike almost every other political activity these days, felt honest and reliable.
I walked out into the sun remembering what it is like to believe in one's hometown — and one's nation. A clean, direct way to vote in a time when voting couldn't matter more.
Rachael Garrity
Winston-Salem
An education champion
I am voting for Winston-Salem City Councilman Dan Besse for N.C. House District 74 because of his commitment to public education and decent health care for everyone.
Mark Twain was right when he said, “Out of public schools comes the greatness of the nation.” Republicans in Raleigh do not agree. Since the GOP has controlled the legislature, it has cut public education funding, which has contributed to an education system where student achievement is lagging and many students are left behind.
Besse will work with Gov. Roy Cooper to build back public education in North Carolina. That is why Besse is proud to have won the endorsement of the North Carolina Association of Educators.
Not only does Besse want to improve the health of public education, he wants to ensure quality health care for the citizens of North Carolina.
Even during the pandemic, heartless Raleigh Republicans have refused to expand Medicaid in our state. Dan has a heart. If Medicaid were expanded, more than 600,000 North Carolinians would obtain insurance allowing them to access treatment for COVID complications and address any health issues that have gone untreated.
Many of our essential workers are uninsured. Medicaid expansion would help keep those we praise healthy and also reduce hospital costs for the rest of us because the uninsured would not have to get their care through the emergency room.
Besse has fought for his constituents in the Southwest Ward for five terms. He will fight for all of us in Raleigh.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
He works for you
As a longtime resident of Lewisville, I have observed Jeff Zenger during his service on the Lewisville Planning Board as well as on the Lewisville Town Council. In these situations, he has shown his ability to devise practical, fiscally conservative solutions to whatever issue was being considered. He has worked tirelessly for small government as well as bringing innovative approaches to small government operations. He is courageous about taking the best, most efficient position rather than the most popular.
Jeff will work diligently to bring ethical, effective and conservative ideas to state government. I would encourage you to vote for Jeff Zenger for House District 74. He will always remember that he works for you and not for liberal, special-interest groups.
James Lowe
Pfafftown
Voting by mail
During my professional life I occasionally needed to be out of town on an election day (usually a primary, as few meetings are held on national Election Day) which is the same in every state. I was so thankful that I could vote by mail before I left home. Now, in my 80s, I am equally thankful for the opportunity to vote by mail.
I miss the socializing of going to the polls and seeing friends, but not the lines and having to stand in front of the voting machine. I also think I make more informed decisions as I can read about candidates and issues at the time I am voting.
Moreover, none of us knows about the weather or, in our current health climate, what the flu and/or the virus situation will be in November. I would hate to miss the opportunity to vote, but if I vote by mail my vote will be safely cast and ready to be counted on Election Day. As an added plus, we’ll be helping the Postal Service.
Mary Lou Moore
Winston-Salem
