The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

Besse will work with Gov. Roy Cooper to build back public education in North Carolina. That is why Besse is proud to have won the endorsement of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Not only does Besse want to improve the health of public education, he wants to ensure quality health care for the citizens of North Carolina.

Even during the pandemic, heartless Raleigh Republicans have refused to expand Medicaid in our state. Dan has a heart. If Medicaid were expanded, more than 600,000 North Carolinians would obtain insurance allowing them to access treatment for COVID complications and address any health issues that have gone untreated.

Many of our essential workers are uninsured. Medicaid expansion would help keep those we praise healthy and also reduce hospital costs for the rest of us because the uninsured would not have to get their care through the emergency room.

Besse has fought for his constituents in the Southwest Ward for five terms. He will fight for all of us in Raleigh.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

He works for you