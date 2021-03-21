The Readers' Forum: Monday's letters

The numbers of homeless people have increased during the pandemic due to people not having the money to pay for their rent. They are not able to afford the basic living necessities because many jobs were lost when COVID first started. How would you feel if you were in their shoes, not knowing when your next meal would be or where you are going to lay your head next?

A lot of organizations have been trying to give back to the homeless by feeding and providing them with things they may need such as hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, blankets, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Other organizations try to help homeless people find jobs if they are able to and to provide them with clothes for their interviews.

Cayla Harris

Winston-Salem

A shot of optimism

I received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine on Sunday, March 14, in the mass vaccination event provided at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds by Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Health Department.