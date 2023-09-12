Never forget

We all know where we were on 9/11, right? We remember the shock and horror as news programs showed the planes hit the towers over and over on a seemingly endless loop. Our imaginary invincibility disappeared in an instant. Our careless freedom at airports was gone, as we still submit, 22 years later, to baggage inspection and walking with bare feet on filthy floors.

But no matter how hard the gut punch was that day, nothing — NOTHING — compares to that of Jan. 6. Watching our own citizens swarming over the wall, smashing the windows and doors of our Capitol — our CAPITOL! — strolling through the halls calling “Nancy! Naaaaancy!” and erecting a gallows to murder our vice president. It was all the shock and horror of 9/11 plus total outrage. Total fury.

Never forget. Never. Just as the 9/11 mastermind bin Laden was ultimately held accountable so, too, must Trump finally be held accountable, along with all those at every level, in every office, who supported him in their assault on our democracy.

“All enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Carol G. Williams

Greensboro

Saving me money?

Spectrum has come to a stalemate in contract negotiations with Disney, whose channels include ESPN and National Geographic. Therefore, those channels are not now available to Spectrum customers.

This means that Spectrum customers missed some of the best tennis matches of the year and also other sports and entertainment channels. Spectrum’s explanation for the stalemate is that they are trying to save their customers money. If that is actually the case they might want to explain why, in the last eight months, they have increased my Spectrum bill twice for a total of $240 per year with no change or improvements in services.

Hugh M. Parker

Winston Salem

Speed viewing

I am writing about the voices on our televisions. They have been speeded up so the station can get in more commercials. Sometimes it is hard to understand what the person is saying.

I am surprised that the FCC would allow this. We are already paying big bucks to the cable channels for our television shows and now we have to put up with twice as many commercials.

I suppose our only alternative is to cancel our TV contract and just read newspapers and magazines.

For example, in the last 10 minutes of a recent 30-minute program there were 17 commercials.

Jerrell Gough

Yadkinville

Ingraham’s right?

In early August, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham accused the media, writ large, for equating a vote/support of the former president as being equivalent to a “hate crime.”

This hyperbolic statement by Ms. Ingraham brings to mind a quote from Shakespeare’s play “King Lear”: “Many a true word has been spoken in jest.”

Perhaps, Ms. Ingraham has unwittingly acknowledged that more than half the nation truly fears the hate and inevitable crimes that would be ushered in if the former president were to return to office. Indeed, Ms. Ingraham’s true word spoken in jest may have very well have been inspired by the sheer madness that both reviles and reveres this modern-day King Lear.

Ms. Ingraham words are not to be regarded in jest, but as an earnest caution of the tragedy that looms over our nation.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Going nuclear

Regarding Duke Energy’s nuclear power ambitions:

There are not enough windmills or solar panels in the world to provide the power needs of this country for the future. Despite some critics’ concerns, we have to have nuclear power. The Turkey Point nuclear facility near Miami, despite the 1974 nuclear accident there and ensuing press coverage, is still alive and well today and providing electricity to nearly all of South Florida. We have had the technology to put a nuclear plant in New Mexico and heat all of New York City since the 1980s.

The hysteria over nuclear fallout is concerning but, with good regulation, is a viable solution to the power needs of this country, while at the same time enabling us to clean up our carbon emissions.

It is time to get past our hysteria and make nuclear power our source for the future. We’re not getting there with wind turbines and solar panels.

Richard Rainey

Greensboro