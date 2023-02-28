New development saps city’s character

I’ve often thought about “what used to be here” as I drive through the city and see all the new construction.

Much of this new development has killed the areas and unique buildings that gave our city its personality and character.

Imagine if Old Salem has been bulldozed for condos or a car dealership!

The character of Winston-Salem is disappearing quickly as beautiful places that I enjoyed driving through—like Spicewood Drive, Meadowlark, Robinhood Road—are bulldozed, deforested and turned into efficient yet soulless, generic, high-density human infestation.

I propose that a few examples of this historic area remain intact and eventually be restored into a representation of how citizens lived in the past. I’m certain I am not the only person proposing this. It may not be Buena Vista, but it is an honest view of how people lived, worked and raised families.

Not just the fancy should be kept.

It would be a valuable educational tool for many disciplines on 20th century life. Perhaps the local universities could sponsor programs to assist with the restoration and preservation plan for a small “house museum”.

In arguing for this plan, you only need to copy and paste this article here in the newspaper on Feb 25 by Wesley Young.

I’m not an African-American, but a white resident of this city for over 40 years.

I value everyone’s experience and history, and support saving it for future generations to learn and understand their community.

Let’s save something from the spread of so-called “progress.”

Martine Sherrill

Pfafftown

Rural Hall needs house-cleaning

What a mess!

After reading of the N.C state audit of Rural Hall, it is difficult to determine if the elected officials and attorney are crooked or incompetent. I tend to think it is a combination.

Seems as if the best result of this would be to get rid of all current “leaders” and start fresh with people who legitimately care about doing things for the community and doing them in the correct way.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall

One painful year of war in Ukraine

One year into the war in Ukraine and many innocent people have died. Soldiers on both sides have been killed or wounded.

Buildings have been destroyed. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has one of the toughest jobs in the world, and I feel he is doing the best he can.

He wants this war to stop as well as so many people do around the world. War only hurts and destroys and brings tears, broken hearts and hardships. I wonder whether Putin ever thinks he is leaving a black mark on this Earth.

He stands in public, making speeches, as many people listen. Meanwhile, another missile is fired to destroy another part of Ukraine (this is very painful to think of ).

What is it with China wanting to give military supplies?

Kim Jong-Un is another world leader who is very dangerous and seems to worship missiles.

What a waste of time and lives, plus he is contaminating the world’s waters with these missiles. And he’s not alone. Other world leaders have no respect for the Earth and humanity, some even in our country.

Just think if we could work together what a beautiful planet we’d have to live on.

For now we have to teach the bad guys how to make things right. I can only hope one day we can live in a caring and peaceful world.

James Fleming

Clemmons