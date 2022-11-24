The Readers' Forum: New senior center

New senior center

I was very pleased to see the Nov. 19 article “Senior Services plans $20M expansion” regarding the creation of the new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness.

We are glad to be a collaborating partner in the center and look forward to furthering its mission by providing health and wellness as well as educational programs that we can uniquely provide to serve the growing needs of older adults in our community.

Through our Vital Living Program Senior Center Program we envision offering exercise classes, evidenced-based classes for balance and healthy living, discussion groups, book club meetings, creative writing classes, bridge and game options as well as Medicare counseling through the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).

Our Faith in Action Care Program serves older adults and caregivers who need support in order to maintain their desired level of independence. In the new center we will offer increased awareness of our services and volunteer needs, not only among older adults, but also among younger generations who may be caring for family members or seeking meaningful ways to support older adults as volunteers.

We will also be able to provide caregiver support services to families in collaboration with the Williams Adult Day Center and other partners.

Congratulations to Senior Services and the many collaborating partners in planning for this innovative center and bringing expanded programs for aging adults to our community.

Sam Matthews

Executive director, Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem

Our moral compass

There seems to be sufficient evidence that, in past generations, a majority of the people in our nation regarded the Bible as their moral compass. Now, however, there is ample reason to believe that most people in America don’t regard the Bible as the primary authority for determining what is right and what is wrong.

Recent articles in the Journal indicate that members of Congress are seeking to further ensure the legalization of homosexual marriages. However, such legislation won’t make homosexual marriages moral.

Both the Old Testament and the New Testament teach that sexual relationships between members of the same sex are sinful. Not only do most Americans today evidently reject this moral teaching, but also they condone marriage between members of the same sex.

Our nation is becoming increasingly more like the extremely sinful cities described in the Bible — cities such as Sodom and Gomorrah, which God destroyed because their citizens didn’t repent for their sins.

So, if the citizens of our nation don’t repent and restore the Bible as their moral compass, there should be no surprise if, at the very least, God allows our nation to fall from its current high standing in the world.

I encourage those of you who are true Christians to let our government leaders know that you are very concerned about the increasing immorality — sexually and otherwise — throughout our nation. If we don’t speak out about such matters, who will? And what will be the long-term results if we don’t?

Harvey E. Armour

Winston-Salem

They’ve done more

The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs should surprise no one; this is exactly what people like Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado have been grooming their audiences to do.

More than 300 police officers showed up at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and accomplished nothing. The Club Q shooter might have been stopped by a “red flag” law (“Gay club shooting suspect evaded red flag gun law,” Nov. 23), but police did not enforce it.

One Army veteran and a drag queen, both unarmed, stopped the shooter at Club Q.

Drag queens have done more to protect children from harm — including the self-harm that evangelical beliefs generate — than every Republican legislator, police officer and evangelical pastor put together. The biggest danger in attending a drag show is that a conservative nut might show up with a gun. And all Republican legislators do is make sure they have access to guns.

At this point, anyone who’s more upset with a drag queen than with Republican legislators and evangelical hypocrites is an idiot.

Bethany Pare

Winston-Salem