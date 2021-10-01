The Readers' Forum: No contrition

For untold numbers of people, the consequence of these last Republican crimes will be, if not death, a lifetime of physical and emotional ill health, pain and economic hardship.

Republicans can forget recapturing the House and Senate in 2022 and the presidency in 2024. The far more menacing question for every American is how long before the Republican death spiral causes our two-party system to devolve into bickering splinter parties, endless coalitions and a weak, feckless government?

If our two-party system is to flourish in a robust democracy, America must have a brand new, truly conservative party. Real conservatives must step up and build this new party. Democrats, liberals, progressives can do little. Foxized, radicalized, so-called conservatives will be useless.

There may be little time. But nothing kills an old love faster than a new one. Every American should be rooting for their success.

Andy Miller

Kernersville

A little humility