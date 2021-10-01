The Readers' Forum: No contrition

No contrition
The Biden administration is publicly unraveling from multiple demonstrations of mind-numbing ineptitude ranging from Afghanistan to our southern border. Equally disturbing is the manner in which each episode is often followed by arrogant denials or finger pointing.
Then there is the frequent and outrageous failure to take questions from the media. And it appears that there is no presidential performance level sufficiently abysmal to elicit the first word of contrition, or the first grain of accountability from our chief executive.
Mike Parker
Clemmons
A quick end
Probably nothing would benefit America more than a quick end to the Republican Party.
After decades of false outrage, militant ignorance, sophistry, uber hypocrisy and the politics of division, hatred and spite in its nihilistic will to power, the continued putrefaction of the Republican Party is, by now, inexorable.
And it is about to accelerate. In addition to the opprobrium of Trump’s Big Lie, his own little beer hall putsch of Jan. 6 and Republican machinations to suppress voting, the Republican Party will now be ground between the stones of its willful, deadly exploitation of the COVID pandemic and culpability in the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
For untold numbers of people, the consequence of these last Republican crimes will be, if not death, a lifetime of physical and emotional ill health, pain and economic hardship.
Republicans can forget recapturing the House and Senate in 2022 and the presidency in 2024. The far more menacing question for every American is how long before the Republican death spiral causes our two-party system to devolve into bickering splinter parties, endless coalitions and a weak, feckless government?
If our two-party system is to flourish in a robust democracy, America must have a brand new, truly conservative party. Real conservatives must step up and build this new party. Democrats, liberals, progressives can do little. Foxized, radicalized, so-called conservatives will be useless.
There may be little time. But nothing kills an old love faster than a new one. Every American should be rooting for their success.
Andy Miller
Kernersville
A little humility
I was listening to some woman on TV talking about how she took her kid out of school when the school instituted a mask mandate. She was saying she didn’t like the idea that the school thought it knew better than she as a parent did. And I wondered what kind of confidence is required for a parent to think that he or she always knows best and how a parent attains that level of certainty.
All of us who are grown know that our parents made mistakes from time to time; they’re human. We also know that science teachers know more about science than most parents; math teachers know more about math than most parents; history, literature, health, etc. When politicians tell parents, “You know what’s best for your children,” aren’t they just buttering them up to get their votes?
I don’t like being buttered up for my vote. People who do that think I’m stupid.
It doesn’t hurt that such statements also undermine public education, a long-term goal of the Republican Party.
The GOP has always been against serving the public good. Money that communities invest in public health, education, Medicare, Social Security, etc., is money that their rich donors can’t get their hands on. And they want all the money.
Parents need to learn a little humility and, after former President Trump’s reign, you’d think they’d know that they need to stop being so gullible, too.
Sidney Parker
Winston-Salem
Deep-seated racism
If any white American wants to understand systemic racism, all they need to do is think back to when they were a little kid. We can all remember “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe ...”