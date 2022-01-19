The Readers' Forum: No nuance allowed

The other cheek?

I’m very disappointed that the Journal has not reported or commented on this:

Speaking at a Turning Point USA political rally in Phoenix on Dec. 19, Donald Trump Jr. talked about the “battle” between conservatives and … everyone else. And he said, quote: “We’ve turned the other cheek, and I understand, sort of, the biblical reference — I understand the mentality — but it’s gotten us nothing. OK? It’s gotten us nothing while we’ve ceded ground in every major institution in our country.”

First of all — Republicans have turned the other cheek? When exactly did they do that? Any examples come to mind?

But beyond that, for anyone who’s questioned the claim that evangelicals made a deal with the devil when they decided to support former President Trump, here is his son, offering a choice between Trump and Jesus. It can’t be any more explicit than that.

You can’t have them both.

What’s it going to be?

Wendy Marshall, Winston-Salem

