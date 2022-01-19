The Readers' Forum: No nuance allowed

No nuance allowed
I am sure I will be attacked by other frequent contributors to the Readers’ Forum. Many letters seem to suggest that all Republicans share the same views and should be treated with disdain. There are no nuances allowed and the writers seem to project a moral superiority over anyone who does not share their world view.
Many would have to agree that all politicians lie, and seem to allow their surrogates to lie on their behalf. The current administration asks us not to trust our “lying eyes.” A classic example is the secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, saying that the “border is closed.”
The administration wants us to believe the Afghanistan withdrawal was a complete success (according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki); there are no serious supply chain problems (according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg); and that their current policies have nothing to do with increased gas prices and inflation (according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm).
Constantly criticizing, judging and blaming every problem on people who don’t share your world view in this forum will not often cause anyone to change their mind.
Bruce Walley, Winston-Salem
For or against
Former President Trump used to call Democrats “the enemy of the people.” He regularly insulted, sometimes very crudely, anyone who didn’t automatically bow to kiss his feet.
But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in high dudgeon because President Biden has challenged Republicans to side with Abraham Lincoln — in support of voting rights — rather than Jefferson Davis?
I don’t buy it. Especially not with Republican legislators like Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorne and other hotheads, who regularly spout overheated, offensive rhetoric. That’s how many of them get elected.
But I suppose McConnell has to justify his party’s refusal to support voting rights somehow.
I don’t agree with everything Democrats do. But it takes a lot of courage to bring an essential bill up for a vote, even knowing that you’re likely to lose.
After the vote, we will know where our leaders stand: Either with Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis. I doubt any of us will be surprised by the outcome.
Leland Stout, Winston-Salem
The other cheek?
I’m very disappointed that the Journal has not reported or commented on this:
Speaking at a Turning Point USA political rally in Phoenix on Dec. 19, Donald Trump Jr. talked about the “battle” between conservatives and … everyone else. And he said, quote: “We’ve turned the other cheek, and I understand, sort of, the biblical reference — I understand the mentality — but it’s gotten us nothing. OK? It’s gotten us nothing while we’ve ceded ground in every major institution in our country.”
First of all — Republicans have turned the other cheek? When exactly did they do that? Any examples come to mind?
But beyond that, for anyone who’s questioned the claim that evangelicals made a deal with the devil when they decided to support former President Trump, here is his son, offering a choice between Trump and Jesus. It can’t be any more explicit than that.
You can’t have them both.
What’s it going to be?
Wendy Marshall, Winston-Salem
Illusions
Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People say we have never been as divided as were are now. Then the Rev. King died of boredom, right? Everything was perfect on April 4, 1968, and has gone downhill ever since. Ask anybody more than 60 years old.
And the Black former president and current vice president are just illusions.
Nothing can save us but constant panic attacks. Get on it, kids.
Stephen Wishnevsky, Walkertown
It’ll melt
I was ordered to North Carolina from Minnesota after living in Chicago. So I can handle ice and snow. I had no trouble at all when it was new snow, but I’m not stupid enough to go out on this ice. It’ll melt if we wait.
Michael Woods
Kernersville