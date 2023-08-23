This state isn’t being fair to its daughters

N.C. Senate Majority Leader Paul Newton spoke about the new trio of laws oppressing transgender youth, particularly in female athletics. He doesn’t trust our brilliant high school students and athletic associations to make decisions, and he thinks bullying our youth will be enticing to businesses thinking of expanding (“If you come to North Carolina and have daughters, we’re guaranteeing that they are treated fairly ... .”)

Oh really?

Are you treating women fairly when you take control from women to make their own choices about their health care?

Are you treating women fairly when you don’t support child care legislation?

Are you treating women fairly when you support economic laws that guarantee women will continue to earn 80% of a man’s salary for doing the same work?

Are you treating women fairly when you insist on removing courses and banning books that educate us about the histories of all people? Are you treating minority women fairly when you oppress LGBTQ+ rights and discriminate against LGBTQ+ marriages?

How do you think insulting women’s intelligence helps your political cause? If you want to keep focusing on evil, discriminatory bills that drive social wedges instead of tackling serious problems like infrastructure and climate change, that’s one thing.

But to pretend you care about equality for females? That’s ridiculous, and many are tired of the abusive, hateful rhetoric against marginalized citizens you were elected to represent.

Dirk Robertson

Winston-Salem

Shortsighted

The N.C. General Assembly has overriden Gov. Cooper’s veto of House Bill 488, which prohibits 2009 building code updates aimed at improved homeowner energy savings and resilience against extreme weather until 2031.

We should closely monitor how the sausage is made in Raleigh.

For example, a powerful special-interest group, the N.C. Home Builders Association, wrote significant parts of the bill, which places their interests over ours.

Furthermore, HB 488’s primary sponsor, a builder, Rep. Mark Brody (R-Union County), accepted tens of thousands of dollars from residential construction donors in 2022.

Notably, FEMA designates North Carolina as having the weakest building codes in the Southeastern United States.

Since our General Assembly passed HB 488 into law, federal funding from FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program is jeopardized. Previously, North Carolina received $73.8 million for 25 projects.

Also, North Carolinians now risk ineligibility for $ 1 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funds that support code updates and enforcement and $225 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds that incentivize building code updates.

Such federal grants prioritize funding for states that maintain updated modern codes that protect homes against the effects of climate change and result in more affordable power bills.

We North Carolinians will now lose out on federal disaster funds, just as risks from climate change are accelerating, and we’ll lose out on new energy-efficient household savings just as Duke Energy is proposing rate hikes.

Remember this special-interest “sausage” as you vote in the next election.

Minta Phillips Julian

A disturbing truth

Regarding “Heat causing dangerous coral bleaching,” “Heat wave lingers across central US” and “Fighting to stop extinctions” (Aug. 21):

It is commendable and essential that the Journal continues documenting our ecological apocalypse. In a 2006 documentary film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” former Vice President Al Gore’s campaigned to educate people about global warming. It had its 15 minutes of fame.

In “The Sixth Extinction” journalist Elizabeth Kolbert warns that, by drastically changing the lands of the Earth and the composition of the atmosphere, humans have set in motion a sixth mass extinction that may become irreversible. Her book revisits five previous mass-extinction events spanning 5 million years and compares them to the rapid, widespread extinctions underway today of many species, including frogs, bats, corals, birds and rhinos.

These extinctions are a consequence of human-caused global warming and ocean acidification, the destruction and fragmentation of forests, and our spread of invasive species around the world. In what is dubbed the Anthropocene Epoch, we are accelerating this worldwide extinction. (Little wonder her book won a Pulitzer Prize and “60 Minutes” did an exposé about this topic.)

I read this disturbing, nightmarish book. I fear that, as long as politicians, presidents, princes and dictators obsess about gain and are possessed by grudges, envy, greed, lust and power, they shall remain cloistered in their air-conditioned, chauffeured limousines and chateaus — all knowing that there are reservations for them in comfy underground bunkers in case of natural disasters or thermonuclear war. No skin off their noses.

Peter Venable

Winston-Salem