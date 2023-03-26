Not above the law

In America our Constitution, the 14th Amendment, tells us that no one is above the law. If a politician allegedly breaks the law, and there is evidence that a law has been broken, an investigation is not politically motivated.

Unfortunately for the former president, there does seem to be evidence in at least four cases. Many of his actions were questionable during the four years he was in the White House, but now he is a private citizen. Just because he was president should never mean he can do whatever he wants.

It is time he is held accountable for his actions, just like the rest of us. His allies may peacefully protest (that, too, is allowed by our Constitution) but violence is not acceptable, nor is inciting violence.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

My teacher-daughter

My daughter is a proud graduate of Winston-Salem public schools — Whitaker, Wiley and Reynolds High School. She graduated from the N.C. State Teacher STEM Education Program magna cum laude in 2020, without a formal graduation due to COVID.

Her first teaching job was as a private teacher for three children during lockdown. Her next job was for Wake County Schools in Raleigh, teaching first grade remotely on Zoom during the pandemic. It was extremely challenging.

Her next position was at a Raleigh elementary school as a first grade teacher. She was nominated for the N.C. First-Year Teacher of the Year award. She now teaches 21 third graders at the same Raleigh elementary school and she is heading the “Girls on the Run” program for the school.

Through her, I have observed the challenges and stress that teachers in North Carolina experience. She uses her own funds to buy supplies and snacks for students who are food-deprived. She manages students who have learning challenges as well as those who are gifted in the same class.

She is a fourth-generation teacher in our family and has a natural gift for teaching. Many of her N.C. State classmates are earning two to three times what she earns and the reason I support the movement to increase teacher pay is because, as a community, we should encourage and support talented young scholars to follow their passion to teach and compensate them accordingly.

As a community and a society we need excellent teachers and we need to recognize their value for the next generation.

Heather MacKenzie

Winston-Salem

It happened

Growing up in Oklahoma I was educated in the public schools from first grade (1943) through college. During that time I had many courses in Oklahoma history. Unfortunately, I was never exposed to the tragedy of the Osage Indians (read “Killers of the Flower Moon and the Birth of the FBI”) or the Tulsa Race Riots of 1921 and Black Wall Street.

Nor were my children exposed three decades later, even though we lived within 60 miles of both events.

I am guessing that the Wilmington Massacre of 1898 was not a big part of the curriculum in North Carolina history.

My point is this: Everyone certainly has the right to have an opinion on the facts of history. But to deny access to verifiable facts is an injustice to all. If something happened, it happened.

It is our duty as American citizens to study how and why things occurred and to use what we learn to make our world a better place for all.

Laura Young Winston-Salem

Sustainable diet

On March 20, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its latest assessment on climate change, drawing on the findings of hundreds of scientists throughout the world. The assessment details the devastating impacts of rising greenhouse gas emissions, including destruction of homes, loss of crops and fragmentation of communities.

Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 15% of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, including nitrous oxide from animal waste piles, methane from ruminant digestion and carbon dioxide from burning forests to create animal pastures.

In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar and other emission-free energy sources.

Our favorite supermarket offers a rich variety of plant-based meat and dairy products. It enables each of us to reduce our carbon footprint, even as we improve our health and reduce animal cruelty.

William Sudbury

Winston Salem