The Readers' Forum: Not so tough

Not so tough
This is in response to the Oct. 4 letter “Biden unafraid.” The letter writer states that President Biden receiving his third COVID shot live on camera did more for America than four years of former President Trump. How ludicrous! The writer fails to mention that it was Trump who gave us the vaccines in record time and he received the vaccine himself before leaving office. It seems everyone forgets that. Biden had nothing to do with the creation of the vaccine and the initial round of vaccines reaching the public. He wasn’t even holding a public office at the time. The shot Biden took before the cameras is nothing but empty political posturing.
Trump encouraged everyone to take the shot but left it up to the individual to decide. Biden is acting like a dictator and in one of his speeches, he alluded to the fact that vaccinated people are angry with the unvaccinated. I have been vaccinated but I’m not angry at those who are not. That is their personal choice. Just like the pro-choice people say about abortion, “My body, my choice.” They can’t have it both ways.
The letter writer indicated that Biden was the tough guy and not Trump. I would hardly call getting a shot on camera being a tough guy.
Donna Bragg
Winston-Salem
Help me understand
Gotta love a good theological throw-down.
The Sept. 18 letter writer (“The Bible says”) who used various Scriptures to support abortion felt very strongly when he wrote, “if we’re going to follow what the Bible says, let’s really follow what the Bible says — and not what patriarchal, politically motivated preachers say that the Bible says.” Which did get me to re-read Numbers 5 and conclude that I’ve never heard a sermon preached on that text in all my years attending church. That Old Testament lesson does look a lot like sanctioned abortion by the priestly class. (“When the priest has made her drink the water, then, if she has defiled herself and has been unfaithful to her husband, the water that brings the curse shall enter into her and cause bitter pain, and her womb shall discharge, her uterus drop, and the woman shall become an execration (a person under a curse) among her people.” NRSV)
Before the response from a local pastor on Sept. 20 (“God’s plan”), I asked my priest for his perspective on the Scriptures referenced that could be interpreted as pro-choice. I haven’t heard back yet.
So maybe “Numbers 5 is about the seriousness of the sin of adultery and the punishment for the woman’s body for breaking her covenant with her husband” … or maybe it isn’t.
I’d love some other clergy and/or scholars to weigh in on these passages and would welcome their expertise in helping me (and perhaps others) sort this out.
Brad Zabel
Pfafftown
Anti-Trump
It’s disgusting that you would print an article of excerpts from former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s “tell-all” book, intended to do nothing but make former President Trump look bad (“Takeaways from Trump aide’s tell-all,” Oct. 5). But I shouldn’t expect more from a newspaper that’s done everything it could to portray Trump in a negative light.
We get it; you don’t like Trump, you never liked Trump, you never will like Trump. But a lot of your readers still respect this man who saw us and fought for us. We hope he’ll run in 2024 so he can fix all the problems that President Biden is causing now.
When are you going to print excerpts from an anti-Biden book?
Robert Panelli
Winston-Salem
Right?
Let me see if I have this right: Sen. Richard Burr wants to tax college athletes but not the super-rich or large corporations that currently pay no taxes (“Burr: Time to tax college athletes,” Oct. 1)?
Mary Billingsley
Winston-Salem