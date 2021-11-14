The Readers' Forum: November lessons

Economic developments

Are we happy yet?

We who are on a fixed income are hilariously happy. We can't wait until winter gets here. Then we will be overjoyed with the decision to eat or stay warm.

I have an idea: We can eat one week and stay warm the next. Isn't life wonderful under President Biden?

Donald Crews

Winston-Salem

Following laws

As a happily married 77-year-old heterosexual male, I feel compelled to respond to recent letters and opinion columns claiming the Bible condemns homosexuality by relying primarily on Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13. Both verses refer to men lying with men as they would with a woman as being an abomination. Verse 13 adds “and they shall be put to death.”

Jesus never mentions homosexuality directly, but do we really think Jesus thought homosexuals should be put to death?