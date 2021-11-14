The Readers' Forum: November lessons

November lessons
Critical race theory, lessons from November 2021:
A white man can ignore a congressional subpoena without consequences.
Three white men can kill an unarmed Black man in the middle of a street under the guise of making a citizen's arrest and not surprisingly, one of their lawyers will say out loud, on the news, that there are "too many Black pastors" supporting the victim's family.
A 17-year-old white boy can cross state lines with an illegal weapon of mass destruction and kill two white men and severely injure one white man and be lifted up as a martyr by many as "only protecting himself."
A judge on the trial of that now 18-year-old man can make racist statements and act in a manner unbecoming of the position and remain on the bench for the trial.
Parents who attend school board meetings complaining and screaming that critical race theory is being taught to K-12 children need only to let their children look at the news feeds to see that critical race theory is being taught every day and that American history is simply repeating itself.
Kim Smith
Winston-Salem
Economic developments
Are we happy yet?
We who are on a fixed income are hilariously happy. We can't wait until winter gets here. Then we will be overjoyed with the decision to eat or stay warm.
I have an idea: We can eat one week and stay warm the next. Isn't life wonderful under President Biden?
Donald Crews
Winston-Salem
Following laws
As a happily married 77-year-old heterosexual male, I feel compelled to respond to recent letters and opinion columns claiming the Bible condemns homosexuality by relying primarily on Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13. Both verses refer to men lying with men as they would with a woman as being an abomination. Verse 13 adds “and they shall be put to death.”
Jesus never mentions homosexuality directly, but do we really think Jesus thought homosexuals should be put to death?
Leviticus has a lot of rules, including dietary rules, most famously the ban on eating pork (11:7) Both Jesus (Mark 7:18-19) and Paul (Romans 14:14) state that all food is now clean, probably because of learning that the problem with pork was not knowing how to properly prepare it. This clearly illustrates that as science and knowledge increase, we must change our thinking on some “laws” written thousands of years ago.
Medical science today is already finding differences in the homosexual brain and the heterosexual brain. (For more information, just Google “Scientific studies of homosexual brain activity.”) If thinking people must choose between medical science and Leviticus, the church is in trouble.
Jesus added a new commandment, “... that you love one another, even as I have loved you ...” (John 14:34). At my church we don’t focus on being judgmental. We simply ask if you are willing to try to follow Jesus and love your neighbor as yourself.
Donald M. VonCannon
Winston-Salem
Shouting 'fire'
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona might could get away with claiming that his anime clip, depicting him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was a joke — if this were 1990. But there’s too much violence in the air today, almost all of it coming from far-right, firearm-loving conservatives. Gosar’s action is almost literally shouting “fire!” in a crowded theater. He either expects to raise tensions even more or he's too stupid to hold office.
The death threats against Michigan’s Rep. Fred Upton are another example of how far around the bend some conservatives have gone.
This tide won’t turn itself. We all need to find ways to support peaceful resolutions to our differences. And Gosar’s fellow Republican legislators have a special responsibility to condemn his action. That includes Rep. Virginia Foxx, Rep. Ted Budd, Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis.
Don’t minimize this. This isn’t Sen. Ted Cruz complaining about Big Bird — this is serious. We’ve already seen some right-wing violence played out in the public sphere, and not just on Jan. 6. Gosar and his cohorts are giving extremists inspiration and permission to take the next step they’re all aching to take — violent attacks on the people with whom they disagree.
Bobby Dupler
Winston-Salem