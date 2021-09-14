The Readers' Forum: Only a symbol

Only a symbol
I am so happy that Virginia finally removed that statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that was in Richmond (“Confederate statue comes down,” Sept. 9)! History tells us that not only did Lee make war against the United States, but he was an especially cruel slave owner who unabashedly supported white supremacy. He deserves no statue, no honor. It would be best to forget about him.
But that statue was only a symbol. White supremacy still needs to be torn down.
Rick Boers
Winston-Salem
Concern for life
I’d like to know why liberals are so dead-set in favor of abortion rights.
Liberals express concern for the lives of children, the lives of oppressed classes of people, the lives of animals, even wildlife. They express concern for every growing thing on the planet. I don’t doubt their sincerity. I’m concerned about those beings, too.
But the most helpless form of life there is, with no one to defend it, is treated — I don’t know how else to put it — like trash. It’s disposable. Would someone explain to me why this is?
Gary C. Parent
Winston-Salem
Personal responsibility
I’m writing to suggest that many more Forsyth County residents need to step up and take personal responsibility to defeat COVID-19. Many weren’t alive in the 1940s and ’50s to witness how people used the Salk vaccine to eradicate polio. We can do the same to COVID-19 if we all become more civic-minded and caring about our friends and neighbors.
It was shocking to learn that by Aug. 17, only 49% of Forsyth County residents were fully vaccinated, whereas 58% of statewide residents were. How sad to learn the county where I’ve resided nearly my entire adult life is a laggard place, lagging behind the rest of the state when it comes to public health.
Then, recently, while standing in line at Walmart, I observed people directly in front of and behind me not wearing masks. The Aug. 27 Journal pointed to a study projecting 98,000 deaths between now and early December, but stated that 50,000 of these could be prevented if mask wearing were universal (“Forecast: 100K fatalities”).
My friends, once again the ICUs are filling up and frontline workers are over-stressed. My call to action to our community is that our friends, families and neighbors need someone like you to show them you care. You can do this by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask when in public and limiting social gatherings. Take personal responsibility and show them that you care.
John G. Palmer
Winston-Salem
Ten Commandments
If all those people who believe in God really believe, they would also believe in His Ten Commandments.
One of those commandments is “thou shalt not kill,” and abortion is certainly the killing of a human being, the painful, terrible killing of a human being that has an eternal soul that was created and loved by our heavenly Father, a soul destined to live forever with its creator.
Regina Franck
Winston-Salem
Keen insight
Kudos to the Journal for the Sept. 12 Opinion pages. Each of the varied articles was written with keen insight and obvious deep concern regarding the topic. Unfortunately, many of the people who need to read them probably do not subscribe to the Journal ... or any other news publication.
As a retired senior on a fixed income, I cringe each time I pay the bill for my Journal subscription. However, my daily paper is more important to me than subscribing to the many mindless programs offered through “premium” cable TV and streaming services. A solid hour of news each evening whets my appetite for the in-depth articles I read in the paper.